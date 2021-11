The Daily Beast

Astroworld Music Festival HOUSTON, Texas—Music fans as young as 14 were killed on Friday night as a panic-fueled crowd surged during rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, turning the packed event it into one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history.Eight people died and 23 were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old child, in the crush during Scott’s livestreamed opening-night performance. Attendees described being crushed to the point of passing out, having their pleas for help ignored, an