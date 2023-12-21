ICU nurse steals fentanyl IV bags and swaps fluid with unknown liquid, Florida cops say

A nurse is accused of stealing fentanyl IV bags and refilling them with an unknown liquid before returning the bags to hospital circulation, a Florida sheriff’s office said.

The HCA Florida Brandon Hospital reached out to deputies on Dec. 12 after an internal review into one of its intensive care unit nurses, according to a Dec. 21 news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The hospital said Lisa Williams, 55, had stolen at least 17 IV bags that contained fentanyl, according to the release.

Starting at the beginning of October, Williams took the IV bags and drained them of the fentanyl solution, then refilled them with an “unknown substance” before returning the bags to circulation at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“One of those tampered IV bags was recovered and is currently in the custody of the (Food and Drug Administration) for testing,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not release whether any patients had been affected by the tampered IV bags.

McClatchy News reached out to the hospital for more information.

On Dec. 19, Williams was charged with 17 fentanyl trafficking counts and 17 counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am appalled by the betrayal of trust exhibited by this nurse who stole fentanyl bags from the very institution entrusted with the well-being of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “These actions not only jeopardize lives but undermine the fundamental principles of healthcare.”

Brandon is about 15 miles east of Tampa.

Fired Kaiser nurse spoke up for patient safety, lawsuit says. Now she’s awarded $41M

Fake nurse lured women on social media, then kidnapped and abused them, feds say

Caregivers rub liquid irritants in patients’ eyes and film Pennsylvania abuse, feds say

66-year-old nurse remains missing days after vanishing on hike, California cops say