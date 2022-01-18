Icy conditions make for another dangerous travel day in Tennessee
The day after snow fell across swaths of Tennessee, much of it that melted re-froze, causing treacherous travel conditions.
The day after snow fell across swaths of Tennessee, much of it that melted re-froze, causing treacherous travel conditions.
Sofia Kenin was the Australian Open champion in 2020, and made it to the final of the French Open, too, that year, when she climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 4. The 11th-seeded Kenin was beaten by 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 7-6 (2), 7-5 in an all-American matchup. Keys, also a former Top 10 player who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2015, used 16 aces to extend her recent run of success: She is coming off a hard-court title at Adelaide on Saturday.
The storm has left trail of destruction in its wake, affecting nearly 80 million Americans. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.
A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Full extent of damage from Tonga volcano eruption, tsunami still not clear
The turtles, from the Chelonoidis Guntheri species, were born and raised in the Arnaldo Tupiza breeding centre in Isabela Island.Ranging from five to seven years of age, each turtle underwent blood tests and a quarantine period to ensure optimal health before being released, according to Ecuador's Environment Ministry.After leaving the breeding centre, the animals were airlifted via helicopter into their new habitat near the Sierra Negra volcano, home to four giant turtle populations.
"I felt quite guilty feeling certain things that I felt," Jamie Chung tells PEOPLE of her struggles with postpartum depression after welcoming twins with husband Bryan Greenberg
This vehicle is a great option for anyone looking for a utilitarian truck with style and performance to match.
An FHP travel advisory shortly before 4 p.m. Monday cautioned northbound interstate travelers to have caution around Mile Marker 78.
The top-seeded Packers will host the sixth-seeded 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round next week at Lambeau Field. The 49ers advanced by beating the Cowboys on Sunday.
A snorkeler spotted a rarely seen blanket octopus while filming on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia.
The China-market Mondeo sedan continues on with a new design.
The 9-year-old male fox did not recover from the effects of anesthesia administered during surgery, according to the city.
Why wait to buy one when you don’t have to wait to win one?
While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.
The many names and places that made the Port City in the 1960s are still fond memories today.
Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last … The post 5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed appeared first on BGR.
This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor.
Ryan Grim and Robby Soave react to the Biden administration's new COVID-19 test distribution website.
(Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks W
Hunter Johnson played for Clemson in 2017 and will transfer back for 2022.