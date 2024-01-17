Icy weather conditions have closed the Upper Peninsula's 14-mile Chippewa County snowmobile trail until further notice.

Much of the state is experiencing freezing temperatures and continued snowfall this week amid the season's first winter storm.

While the Eastern U.P. didn't see significant snowfall, compared to west Michigan's nearly two feet, trails are experiencing high water creating dangerous conditions.

Multiple spots along the route are not passable, said P. J. Costa, eastern U.P. trails specialist with the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, in a release Wednesday.

Disregarding closed trail signs or gates could jeopardize rider safety, Costa said.

“Emergency crews have pulled sleds out of deep-water areas a couple times over the last week,” he said. “These areas with swamps have a lot of water holes in the trails. Conditions there may not improve until significant snowfall and much colder temperatures occur, which are needed to freeze and firm up the trails.”

The snowmobile Trail UP 49 from Sault Ste. Marie south toward Kinross is also closed, due to high water, with no reroutes available.

Follow the Department of Natural Resource's interactive snowmobile map for updates.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Icy conditions close Chippewa County snowmobile trail in U.P.