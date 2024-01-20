Icy conditions expected due to low temperatures

Bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast after a winter snowstorm brought inches of snow into Delaware on Friday.

Smyrna, Dover, New Castle and other places received 5 inches of snow or more on Friday, causing closures and delays statewide.

As cleanup continues from the winter storm, the forecast is showing no more snow, but a mix of low temperatures and sunny days followed by rain.

The Delaware Department of Transportation, which is still cleaning up snowy roads, warned of icy conditions due to the low temperatures expected on Saturday.

The final Friday snowfall inch counts for Delaware, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System:

New Castle County

Blackbird - 5.8 inches

Claymont - 5 inches

Greenville - 4.2 inches

Glasgow - 4.6 inches

Hockessin - 4 inches

New Castle - 5.3 inches

Newark - 4.2 inches

Port Penn - 3.9 inches

Prices Corner - 4.5 inches

Talleyville - 5.1 inches

White Clay - 4.5 inches

Kent County

Dover - 5 inches

Frederica - 4 inches

Harrington - 3.9 inches

Smyrna - 5.3 inches

West Dover - 5.1 inches

Woodside - 5.1 inches

Sussex County

Bethany Beach - Trace amounts of snow

Bridgeville - 3.2 inches

Dagsboro - 2 inches

Ellendale - 4 inches

Laurel - 2.1 inches

Lewes - 2.3 inches

Nassau - 2.4 inches

Seaford - 2.4 inches

Stockley - 2.8 inches

New Castle County forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the extended forecast for New Castle County is as follows:

Saturday: Partly sunny with blowing snow. High of 25 degrees and low of 17 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a chance of blowing snow. High of 31 degrees and low of 13 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 36 degrees and low of 25 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain at night. High of 41 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely, with a high of 45 degrees and low of 38 degrees.

Kent County forecast

The National Weather Service's extended forecast for Kent County is as follows:

Saturday: Partly sunny with blowing snow. High of 25 degrees with a low of 19 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a chance of blowing snow. High of 31 degrees with a low of 15 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 38 degrees and low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 35 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely, with a high of 49 degrees and low of 44 degrees.

Sussex County forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Sussex County is as follows:

Saturday: blowing snow and partly sunny. High of 27 degrees with a low of 20 degrees.

Sunday: Blowing snow expected with breezy conditions. High of 32 degrees with a low of 16 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A high of 47 degrees with a low of 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain likely, with a high of 53 degrees and low of 48 degrees.

