Icy conditions prompting additional closures citywide

ST. LOUIS – The icy conditions are prompting many additional closures and late openings all around the area on Monday.

There are some slick spots in a particular parking lot just off Highway 40 and Jefferson – just one example of how untreated surfaces can pose some real hazards on Monday morning. We have seen road crews making routes up and down Highway 40 in the area as well.

Both St. Louis County Courts and St. Louis City Circuit Courts are closed Monday because of weather concerns. FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that people being called for jury duty were notified and asked to report Tuesday instead of Monday. St. Louis City offices are also closed Monday, except for essential personnel.

Non-essential personnel are being asked to work remotely if it’s possible. The St. Louis Zoo is also closed Monday due to the weather. Other locations are opening late.

The Gateway Arch is opening at 11:00 a.m. St. Louis County buildings are opening at 10:00 a.m. Those are separate from the county courts.

In O’Fallon, Missouri, city offices are going to open at 10:00 a.m. as well. That same time will also be the start time Monday morning for the city office in Troy, Missouri. Multiple school districts are also closed Monday, starting late or doing an e-learning day.

