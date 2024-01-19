Icy road turns into a giant slide as cars and pedestrians try to cross
Winter weather caused icy roads all across the country, but that didn't stop people from taking to the roads.
Winter weather caused icy roads all across the country, but that didn't stop people from taking to the roads.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, is now available for pre-order in the US through the company's website and all its stores across the country.
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
You'll be all set for winter with this cozy 10-pack, loved by 32,000+ fans.
Start the new year with a safer home.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
This time around, we invited Cowboy Ventures' Aileen Lee to chat through her massive new article concerning the unicorn world. If you didn't know, it was Lee who initially coined the term "unicorn" in a TechCrunch article back in 2013. Lee talked us through the data and taught us all sorts of new terms.
MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. You can watch the first gameplay trailer here.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
According to Google, this genius home accessory was the top trending interior decor item last year. I'm not surprised.
Yeah, you may not think it's a "teen angst mallgoth monday morning," but Spotify knows something you don't. With the sudden uptick in posts about Spotify's Daylists, you'd think that the feature only just came out, but it actually launched in September. Now, searches for "daylist" on Spotify have spiked nearly 20,000%, the company told TechCrunch.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Call of Duty has been a fixture at the top of the yearly sales charts since 2009. This year, however, Hogwarts Legacy sold more copies, and it’s possible the same is true of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.