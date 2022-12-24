Icy roads cause vehicles to slide, crash into each other in Seattle

Reuters

Tesla Inc shares are on track for their worst month ever as a sell-off deepened on Thursday over worries about softening demand for electric cars and Chief Executive Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter. The stock dropped almost 10% on Thursday to their lowest level since September 2020 after the automaker's website showed it was offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in the United States this month. Tesla's stock has tumbled 36% so far in December, putting it on track for its worst ever monthly performance.