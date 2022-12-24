Icy roads cause vehicles to slide, crash into each other in Seattle
Multiple vehicles crash into parked cars, with two vehicles careening down a steep hill. (Courtesy: @kay0kayla/Twitter)
WATCH: Cars spinning out, crashed on Cordova icy roads
Snoqualmie Pass was closed for several hours following multiple crashes involving semis and cars due to the icy roads.
Four Washington State Patrol vehicles were hit while responding to crashes due to icy roads. Make sure you give emergency vehicles-- police , tow and DOT trucks-- plenty of room. Move to the next lane if you are safely able to do so, or slow down to 10 miles per hour or more under the speed limit.
