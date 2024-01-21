Icy, slick roads expected Monday morning
Drivers and commuters in the St. Louis area are urged to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions, including freezing rain and icy roadways.
Vay retrieves its rental cars remotely via a 'teledriver' setup; an autonomous system may come later.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new vehicle sales and found that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the best full-size truck for the money.
In this edition, I’m going to look at a fintech being sold in a fire sale, a group of startup raises, and more! In mid-May, TC’s Manish Singh reported that founders of ZestMoney had resigned from the startup. The Indian fintech, whose ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers, once drew the backing of many high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs.
12,000 five-star fans turn to this cleaner when the germiest place in their kitchen gets funky
It's difficult for anybody to get a seat in Formula 1; being a woman makes a long shot even longer.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Worried about a yeast infection? Try one of these at-home yeast infection tests.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
Samsung's latest 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 has dropped to its lowest price to date as part of an Amazon sale. The display can be yours for $480.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour has confirmed layoffs. The studio reportedly let go around 45 staff members and it said the layoffs "represented less than three percent of our total workforce."
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
Samsung just unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone line and pre-orders are already live. You can get a $200 gift card by pre-ordering from Amazon and entering a code.