Icy weather rips from the Plains toward the Ohio Valley

Bravo

Although Captain Glenn Shephard explained last year that sharing a room with a member of his crew each season is "not that big of a deal," he was thinking a bit differently after an incident on the February 21 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Glenn opened up about the moment, in which deckhand Tom Pearson got sick in their shared bathroom after a night of drinking. "After Tom's late-night fiasco, did it make you think twice about not having your ow