Icy weather shortens kickoff of Somerset's Fire & Ice Festival

Jan. 13—SOMERSET, Pa. — An icy, wintery downpour on Friday put a damper on the first night of the 29th annual Fire and Ice Festival in Uptown Somerset.

However, it didn't stop many people from visiting at least for a short while before they left, with the hopes of returning Saturday under better weather conditions.

The festival's fireworks display was postponed due to the weather. The spectacle might be rescheduled, weather permitting, but as of Friday night, organizers had no specific time set.

Somerset Borough Mayor Fred Rosemeyer took shelter from the storm at Hertrich Gallery, 127 Main St., one of Somerset's newest businesses uptown.

"Unfortunately, the weather didn't cooperate, but this festival is good for families and kids, and it shows people there are places like this to visit — Somerset is not used to this type of culture," he said inside the art gallery.

Gallery owner Michael Hertrich said that although the first night of the festival was brief, he had visitors from Connecticut, Pittsburgh and others staying in Ligonier to explore not only Somerset, but all of western Pennsylvania.

Seeing interest from out-of-town visitors, Hertrich envisioned a concerted effort across the region to hold festivals and advertise to an even bigger, national audience.

Last year, organizers said, the festival drew one of its largest crowds. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people came through Somerset, visiting businesses and enjoying the sights of ice carvings and live performances all around town.

"My hope would be that Johnstown hosts an event on Fire & Ice weekend, too," Hetrich said. "We could make this whole region of Pennsylvania the draw, not just this town or that town, so we could advertise it even farther."

"Under the Sea" is the theme for this year's Fire & Ice Festival, which will be held through Sunday in Uptown Somerset.

In spite of the heavy rain-snow mixture, children including Karleigh and Kaylyn Brant enjoyed the ice slide. Their mother, Erica Brant, watched.

"We just got here and we'll be leaving soon because of the weather, but we plan on coming back tomorrow," she said.