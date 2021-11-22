ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Reimagining police departments with safety and justice in mindStartups and NASA working to return passenger supersonic flights to the skySearching for the truth in Emperor Caligula's gardens in RomeRoman Emperor Caligula's coffee tableBeing thankful this Thanksgiving
WorldView: Austria returns to COVID lockdown; Sudan reinstates ousted leader
Witness recounts watching SUV plow into Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring dozens
Protests break out across Europe as countries implement COVID-19 social restrictions