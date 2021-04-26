ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

The Guardian

Family will finally get to see video after Wednesday’s police shooting, which happened during serving of a drug warrant‘Progress’ on police reform – but it’s still early stages Protesters call for release of body-cam footage of police killing of Andrew Brown Jr in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on 24 April. Photograph: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images The family of Andrew Brown Jr, a Black man killed by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, last week, were bracing themselves for a viewing of body-camera footage on Monday morning that could cast light on whether their loved one was shot in the back. Local media have reported that the family will finally get to see the video after an agonizing wait following Wednesday’s shooting, which happened during the serving of a drug warrant. But anger mounted on Monday morning after the assigned 11.30am appointment for the family to be shown the video by local law enforcement came and went. According to lawyers for the Brown family, they were informed that there would be a delay because parts of the footage had to be redacted. “They just want to sweep this under the rug,” said the civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, one of the family’s lawyers, at a press conference in Elizabeth City. “If we do not have transparency, we can never get to accountability.” He went on: “They want to redact the face of the police officers who killed Andrew Brown. Andrew Brown didn’t kill nobody, the police killed Andrew Brown, but we are going to protect them and not show their face.” According to an eye witness, deputies fired at Brown, 42, as he tried to drive away. Dispatch audio has been captured in which a first responder can be heard saying: “Be advised EMS has one male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back.” A car taken from the site of Brown’s death was reported to have a shattered back window. Though the Brown family is still expected to see the body-camera footage on Monday, the public may have to wait considerably longer. Under North Carolina state law, a judge has to approve the general release of body-camera footage – a process that could still take days. Local leaders are urging calm amid protests surrounding the police killing. Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the commissioners of Pasquotank county, said: “Rushing the gathering of evidence and interviewing of witnesses would hurt any future legal case that might be brought in the wake of this tragedy.” But the family’s lawyers said that patience was running out. Bakari Sellers, one of the legal team for the Brown family, told Monday’s press conference: “I wish we were somewhere else. I wish we had a week where Black folk weren’t just dying at the hands of law enforcement. The state of North Carolina can no longer hide videos from the people who need to see them.” Crump addressed the indications that Andrew Brown was shot in the back. “The most cowardly thing in the world you can do is shoot somebody in the back. They don’t shoot white men in the back. They shoot us in the back. The most dangerous thing to a police officer in America is a black man running away.” At the weekend, the Rev William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign called for the footage to be made public. “We’re sick and tired of all these deaths happening that don’t have to happen,” he said. “Release the tapes!” Brown died after seven officers including a tactical team were deployed to his house to serve a drug-related search and arrest warrant. All seven have been placed on leave. According to Betty Banks, Brown’s aunt, no drugs or weapons were found.