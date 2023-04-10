ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

PureWow

It was a big day for Prince Louis, 4, this past weekend, as he attended his first-ever Easter Matins Service (around the same age that dad Prince William was when he attended his first Easter service). And despite Prince Louis's history of making silly faces, things went quite swimmingly, and part of this was due to the watchful eye from his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7. In one sweet moment from Sunday, Princess Charlotte put on her “big sister hat” when she was seen looking over and checki