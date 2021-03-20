ICYMI: We spend a few nights with the Bose Sleepbuds 2

Amber Bouman
·Associate Editor, Parenting
·5 min read

This week we put Managing Editor Terrence O’Brien and Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar to work reviewing a variety of new devices. Terrence, along with Senior Video Producer Brian Oh, tested the Sleepbuds 2 from Bose to see if they could help them get better rest at night. He also picked up Fender’s innovative Acoustasonic hybrid guitar, which can produce both electric and acoustic sounds. Meanwhile, Devindra found a lot to like about Dell’s 40-inch ultrawide monitor, with the exception of its performance during gaming. He also tested AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT and found it to be ideal for gamers running at 1080p or 1440p (that is, assuming you can get your hands on one). And for those of you who have your own podcasts, James Trew listed a number of ways to up your recording skills with microphones, mixers and kits.

Bose’s Sleepbuds 2 try to soothe you to sleep

Bose Sleepbuds 2 earbuds with their circular charging case on a patterned tablecloth.
Bose Sleepbuds 2 earbuds with their circular charging case on a patterned tablecloth.

Bose’s Sleepbuds 2 are soft-touch plastic earbuds designed to improve your sleep by playing soothing sounds and audio tracks. However, they don’t stream music or podcasts and they can’t answer calls — in short, the $250 buds are a single-use gadget. Terrence O’Brien and Brian Oh both tested the Sleepbuds 2 over a period of a few weeks and both reported them to be generally comfortable to wear overnight, although they both experienced issues with the buds staying in place. They also said that it could be difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position so the buds didn’t dig into their ears.

The Sleepbuds 2 can play any of 50 sounds from Bose’s library in the companion mobile app, ranging from nature sounds to white noise to ambient tracks. Again though, it doesn’t stream so all the tracks have to be transferred onto the device before you hit the sack. Terrence said that while the app is simple and functional, it also is missing a master list or a preview option so you can see which sounds are already on your buds. He also had issues with the alerts, which would ring if a call was being received but didn’t ring if he had alarms set on his phone. Overall, Terrence felt the Sleepbuds could be a great investment — if they were at least $100 cheaper.

Fender’s Acoustasonic guitar provides a blend of acoustic and electric sounds

Fender Acoustasonic
Fender Acoustasonic

Terrence O’Brien admits he was skeptical when it came to Fender’s hybrid Acoustasonic guitar. But after approaching the instrument with an open mind, he says he’s got a better appreciation for what the company is trying to accomplish. Terrence reports that the design won him over quickly and the materials are clearly premium. He adds that it’s best to think of the $2,000 guitar as an acoustic first, which can occasionally pinch-hit as an electric.

When playing it unplugged, Terrence said the Acoustasonic was quieter than a true acoustic and lacked some of the depth, but it made for a great coach guitar. It has three different electric pickups, which can be combined with the onboard DSP to create different acoustic and electric tones. Because the Acoustasonic comes with acoustic strings, Terrence reports it doesn’t play quite like an electric though it does pair with big reverbs and delays. He still felt the guitar was a remarkably versatile instrument, and that Fender is succeeding in pushing boundaries.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a return to mid-range GPUs

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

In uncertain times for GPU production, Devindra Hardawar admits it’s difficult to review a component that could swing in price and availability. However, he calls AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT a capable new entry. The card has 12GB of RAM, a gaming clock speed of 2.4GHz and is capable of solid 1440p speeds. At $479, RX 6700 XT can compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti.

While the RX 6700 XT can handle a bit of 4K, it doesn’t do so well with ray tracing performance. Also, because it’s a shorter GPU, it only has two cooling fans which results in it being on the noisy side — loud enough to interfere with Devindra’s podcast recording. During testing, he managed Destiny 2 in 1440p between 75 and 100fps but the GPU struggled while playing Control. Nevertheless, he deemed it a sensible choice for gamers running 1080p or 1440p displays with high refresh rates — as long as you don’t care about ray tracing.

Dell’s 40-inch ultrawide monitor offers incredible color accuracy

Dell 40-inch ultrawide
Dell 40-inch ultrawide

After using Dell’s new, $2,100, 40-inch ultrawide monitor for a few months, Devindra Hardawar was impressed with the stunning color accuracy, the generous screen real estate and the sharp 5K2K resolution. The display can render 1.07 billion colors with a 140ppi pixel density, supports 100% of the SRGB gamut and tops out at 300 nits of brightness. Devindra found it ideal for full-screen video editing, prepping long podcast recordings and full-screen videos.

However, he was less impressed with the game performance in cases when the resolution was too much for his system to natively render modern games (despite an RTX 3080 GPU). He was at times forced to play at lower settings with black bars on the screen. And the screen size occasionally made things awkward, like while recording podcasts or balancing a webcam on one side during video calls. Despite that, Devindra still felt that the UltraSharp 40 is ideal for professionals who can put its vast screen space and impeccable color accuracy to good use.

Recommended Stories

  • China reportedly bans Tesla cars from military facilities over spying fears

    China's military has reportedly banned Tesla cars from its facilities over fears the cameras could be used for spying.

  • Legal questions linger as governments and companies keep pushing into space

    The Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars is still fresh in people’s memories, privately-owned companies are ferrying people and supplies into orbit, and NASA continues to work on “the most powerful rocket” it has ever built. But as world governments and private enterprises continue to eye the skies for opportunities, a SXSW panel called “Who on Earth should govern Space” makes clear that the world’s laws dealing with space aren’t evolving as fast as the technology that gets us there.

  • Omaze is giving away $20,000 to build a dream PC

    Enter to win $20,000 to build your dream PC at Omaze, with the proceeds going to Gamers Outreach.

  • The best deals we found this week: $40 off the Echo Show 5 and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals from this week, including a big sale on Amazon Echo devices and $150 off Apple's MacBook Pro M1.

  • 'An all-hands moment': GOP rallies behind voting limits

    On an invitation-only call last week, Sen. Ted Cruz huddled with Republican state lawmakers to call them to battle on the issue of voting rights. Democrats are trying to expand voting rights to “illegal aliens” and “child molesters,” he claimed, and Republicans must do all they can to stop them. If they push through far-reaching election legislation now before the Senate, the GOP won't win elections again for generations, he said.

  • The Morning After: PlayStation’s next-gen VR controllers look very different

    PSVR: the next generation. And it's time to up your podcasting game.

  • U.S. to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centers

    Some migrant families arriving in the United States will be housed in hotels under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, according to two people familiar with the plans, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts. Endeavors, a San Antonio-based organization, will oversee what it calls "family reception sites" at hotels in Texas and Arizona, the two sources said. The opening of the reception centers would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.

  • 15 years in, Twitter is ready to be more than just tweets

    For 15 years, Twitter has looked pretty much the same. Now, the company is poised to move beyond the tweet.

  • Turkey withdraws from treaty preventing violence against women

    Turkey has withdrawn from a Council of Europe treaty on preventing violence against women but did not provide a reason, according Reuters.Why it matters: Turkey pulled out of the accord, known as the Istanbul Convention, amid a surge of femicide and domestic violence in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."His latest actions, overnight between Friday and Saturday, came amid a flurry of attacks on political opponents that seem intended to solidify his political base," the New York Times writes.Context: The treaty was created to help prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence while promoting gender equality.Turkey signed the treaty in 2011.What they're saying: "The Istanbul Convention covers 34 European countries and is widely regarded as the gold standard in international efforts to protect women and girls from the violence that they face every day in our societies," Marija Pejcinovic Buric, secretary general of the Council of Europe, said in a statement."This move is a huge setback to these efforts and all the more deplorable because it compromises the protection of women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond."Turkish government officials have claimed that domestic law, rather than international treaties, would protect women’s rights in the country, according to Reuters.The big picture: Data from the World Health Organization has shown that 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence from their partners over their lifetimes, compared to about 25% in Europe, per Reuters.Turkey does not keep record of official statistics on violence against women.What to watch: Women’s groups announced a protest rally on Saturday afternoon, the Times notes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Arizona Republicans target the state's mail voting system in series of bills

    One bill would purge infrequent voters from an early voting list while others seek to add restrictions to mail ballots.

  • The Morning After: A ransomware gang is demanding $50 million from Acer

    Acer is reportedly suffering a ransomware attack, and we're taking a look at the future of Twitter.

  • How a Sham Candidate Helped Flip a Florida Election

    MIAMI — The recruitment of the sham candidate began with a Facebook message at around 4 a.m. on May 15, 2020. “Call me,” a Florida legislator turned lobbyist wrote to an old friend. “I have a question for you.” Later that day, former state Sen. Frank Artiles, a Republican, asked Alexis Pedro Rodriguez by phone whether he still owned a home in the suburban Miami village of Palmetto Bay. Because in that case, Artiles wanted something else: to put his friend’s property and last name to use in the upcoming election. The incumbent Democrat, state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, was on the ballot. And Artiles, a crafty political operator with a dubious reputation, had a plan: to plant his friend as a candidate and siphon off votes that could defeat José Rodríguez. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The plan worked, setting off one of Florida’s most brazen electoral scandals in years — even by the heady standards of a state that has long been fertile ground for political scammers. What is still uncertain is how broad the scandal is, whether it had touched other races and whether it was part of an organized effort by Republicans or an interest group to sway legislative races. Alexis Rodriguez, a machine-parts dealer who had been struggling financially, agreed to help Artiles, who promised him $50,000 in return. He switched from Republican to no party affiliation and qualified for the ballot as Alex Rodriguez. He did not disclose that he actually lived far from the district, in Boca Raton, or that the money for his candidacy came from Artiles. In November, José Rodríguez, an effective legislator who had crusaded for Florida to face the climate change crisis, lost to the Republican challenger, Ileana Garcia, by a mere 32 votes out of more than 215,000 that had been cast. Alex Rodriguez had received 6,382 votes and played the spoiler. It was a devastating loss for Florida Democrats in a year of Republican successes in the state. It was also the result of criminal behavior, prosecutors say. On Thursday, Artiles, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 55, turned themselves in for arrest. They were each charged with three third-degree felony charges related to violating campaign finance law, including for conspiracy to make campaign contributions in excess of legal limits, making those excess contributions and false swearing in connection to an election. Artiles declined to comment to a scrum of reporters who chased him out of jail on Thursday once he posted a $5,000 bond. “This will be decided in the courts, thank you,” he said. His lawyer, Greg Chonillo, said in a statement Friday that his client, whose home was raided by investigators on Wednesday, had been cooperative with prosecutors “throughout the course of this investigation.” “We will be investigating this matter fully and zealously, representing our client in court against these charges,” Chonillo said. The story of how Artiles plotted the scheme, according to the arrest documents, is a classic South Florida racket complete with the sale of a nonexistent Range Rover and wads of cash stored in a home safe. But it leaves unanswered the questions of where the money for the scheme came from — the Republican Senate president said the party had nothing to do with it — and whether the funds were tied to secretive dark money that oozed through two other state Senate races last year. Republicans have controlled the state government for more than two decades. On Friday, Democrats called for campaign finance reform — and for the resignation of Garcia so that a new election could be held. “Her victory is clearly tainted,” said Manny Diaz, chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. Prosecutors said they had found no ties between her and the scheme by Artiles and Alexis Rodriguez. On Friday, state Sen. Wilton Simpson, the Florida Senate president, issued a joint statement with Garcia saying that they “support the ongoing efforts of law enforcement.” “Senator Garcia has the full support of President Simpson as she continues to serve her constituents,” the statement said. South Florida has an ignominious history of political and electoral shenanigans, both high profile — fraud that was so rampant in a Miami mayoral election in 1997 that a judge threw out the results — and low rent, such as small-time brokers getting caught unlawfully harvesting absentee ballots. In 2012, former Rep. David Rivera, a Republican, was involved in a shadow campaign to try to hurt the electoral chances of his Democratic rival, Joe Garcia. The recruited candidate and Rivera’s ex-girlfriend, who acted as a go-between, wound up in jail. Rivera, who was never charged, last month was ordered to pay the Federal Election Commission a $456,000 fine. On Thursday, Katherine Fernández Rundle, the state attorney for Miami-Dade County, a Democrat, noted that recruiting a sham candidate to deliberately influence an election was not illegal, unless the candidate was also secretly financed. “Is it an attack on our democracy? Is it a dirty political trick?” she said. “Absolutely.” At the center of the latest scandal is Artiles (pronounced are-TEE-less), who before his arrest this week was perhaps best known in Tallahassee, the state capital, for resigning from the Senate in 2017, after he cursed at and used a racist slur before a group of Black lawmakers. His political committee had spent money on “consultants” who were models from Hooters and Playboy without any campaign experience. He once denied punching a college student at a bar near the Capitol. His involvement in recruiting the sham candidate for the Senate District 37 race last year became public in December, when The Miami Herald reported that Artiles had boasted about planting Alexis Rodriguez on the ballot to a crowd at an election night party held at an Irish pub in Seminole County. “That is me, that was all me,” The Herald quoted Artiles as saying, citing an anonymous source who was present. The furor around Rodriguez’s suspicious candidacy had begun after Election Day, when the results separating José Rodríguez and Ileana Garcia, a founder of the group Latinas for Trump, were so tight that they led to a manual recount. Local reporters in Tallahassee, Orlando and Miami found that Alexis Rodriguez along with two mysterious under-the-radar candidates in two other Senate races, one in the Miami area and one in Seminole County, were all likely plants. (Results in the other races were not close.) Politico Florida tied the three candidates to dark money from two political committees that had sent hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of attack flyers to voters during the campaign. The only donor reported was an entity that listed a UPS box in Atlanta as its mailing address. The committees amended their financial reports after Election Day, changing the source of the money to a different donor, this time in Colorado. Investigators with Miami-Dade County’s public corruption investigations unit began sniffing around on Nov. 11, eight days after the election. “It was suspicious that Rodriguez did not appear to have actively campaigned,” Detective Eutimio Cepero of the Miami Police Department wrote in one of the arrest documents. “Additionally, it was learned that political committees were spending money in support of Rodriguez’s candidacy, even though Rodriguez did not actively campaign.” Investigators found that Artiles ultimately paid $44,708 to Alexis Rodriguez in violation of the state’s $1,000 campaign contribution limit for legislative races. The payments came in various forms, including payments of $3,000 and then $5,000 that Artiles had stored in his home safe and recorded in a ledger on his desk, as well as $2,400 that Artiles had wired to Rodriguez’s landlord. There was much distrust between Artiles and Rodriguez, who told investigators he thought Artiles would not come through with the money he had promised him. At one point, when Artiles was looking for a used Range Rover to buy his daughter, Rodriguez concocted a story about finding one in Jacksonville for $10,900. Artiles paid Rodriguez for the car, even though it did not exist. (That money was not considered by prosecutors as part of Artiles’ payments to Rodriguez for his candidacy.) But where Artiles got the cash is still unknown. “Frank Artiles is not a lone wolf,” said William Barzee, a lawyer for Alexis Rodriguez. “Over half a million dollars was spent by political operatives working in the shadows to prop up ghost candidates in three separate Senate races, all in one cycle. This was a well thought out, calculated and coordinated plan to steal Senate seats throughout Florida.” The “greatest beneficiary of these actions,” Barzee added, “is the Republican Party of Florida.” Simpson, the Senate president who ran the Republican Senate campaigns in 2020, has said that he had nothing to do with the effort. “I think we don’t have all the facts,” he told reporters in Tallahassee on Thursday. “We’re learning what you’re learning as you report it.” “I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said former state Rep. Juan-Carlos Planas, known as J.C., who was José Rodríguez’s lawyer during the recount and who himself once fought a candidate who had been planted against him: his second cousin, who appeared on the Republican primary ballot as Juan E. “J.P.” Planas. José Rodríguez, 42, lamented that weak enforcement mechanisms continue to allow questionable candidates to make it on the ballot. “It’s a shame that it has to reach this level of criminality for there to be any kind of consequence, because this is not the first time these types of schemes have been put together,” he said. “But this is the Wild West here in Florida.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Are Warriors ready to handle prosperity, avoid letdown after Grizzlies win?

    The Warriors cruised to a win over the Grizzlies on Friday, but can they avoid a letdown and complete the back-to-back sweep?

  • Yandex's autonomous cars have driven over six million miles in 'challenging conditions'

    Yandex's self-driving cars have now driven over 10 million kilometres, mostly on Moscow's icy roads.

  • NASA and SpaceX agree to share data to avoid satellite collisions

    NASA and SpaceX have signed a joint agreement in an effort to prevent their assets from crashing into each other.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A father climbed into the elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo with his 2-year-old daughter. What happened next terrified on-lookers.

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his s 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure but both escaped uninjured.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."