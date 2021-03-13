ICYMI: We test drive Volkswagen’s ID.4 EV crossover

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amber Bouman
·Associate Editor, Parenting
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week our reviews cross several categories: first up, Andrew Tarantola drove the VW ID.4 EV around the Bay Area to see how Volkswagen fared with a compact SUV. Meanwhile, Nicole Lee found a lot to like about Mila’s smart air purifier, which has several themed filters and modes that can be customized. Billy Steele listened to Bose’s new Sport Open Earbuds, which are designed to sit just outside the ear to allow for better awareness of one’s surroundings. And in a quest for better home security, Devindra Hardawar installed Arlo’s Video Doorbell and Pro 3 cameras around his home to check out what the system could do. Nicole also considered several smart lights and clocks to see which deserves a spot on your nightstand, and I tested four smart white noise makers designed to be used in a nursery.

Volkswagen’s ID.4 EV is a stylish people mover

Volkswagen ID.4 EV
Volkswagen ID.4 EV

After driving the VW ID.4 EV, Andrew Tarantola concluded that it’s a solid first attempt at a practical electric car from the German automaker. The specs for the ID.4 are similar to competing gas models like the Honda CRV: a 77.0-kWh lithium-ion battery pack puts out 201 HP and 229 pound-feet of torque. This means the EV crossover took a bit of time to get up to 60 mph — seven and a half seconds — which felt lackadaisical to Andrew. The vehicle also weighs a heft 4,600-plus pounds, which is stout for an EV.

The ID.4 has an EPA estimated range of 250 miles, which Andrew says makes it feel more geared towards urban errands and commutes close to charging stations. Andrew felt a bit of range anxiety while test driving the ID.4 and seeing how quickly the power gauge shrank, but the ID.4 supports fast-charging protocols which should help drivers juice back up swiftly. Despite the sparse interior, the strange gear shift and the complicated infotainment controls, Andrew liked the design of the car and said the cabin was roomy and comfortable. He was surprised, however, by the lack of one-pedal driving and had some difficulty with the lane-keeping feature, but still said the ID.4 EV was worthy of consideration.

Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds are ideal for workouts — but that’s it

Bose Sport Open Earbuds
Bose Sport Open Earbuds

The $199 Sport Open Earbuds are similar to other true wireless products that Bose offers; the hard plastic buds are designed to hook over the ear and sit just outside the ear canal. But these new buds use 16mm drivers and acoustic ports to channel music directly to your ears. This is supposed to increase comfort and to allow the user to hear their surroundings better. They’re also water resistant, and they have simple controls and a good, 8-hour battery life. However, as Billy Steele found while testing the buds, compromises remain.

Most notably, the sound quality was just ok. While music had decent clarity, a lack of bassy thump sucked the energy out of many songs. Billy said he found them better for podcasts than many genres of music. Audio calls came through clearly, but the person on the other end could hear themselves along with plenty of background noise. And while the open design meant that Billy could hear everything around him, it also meant that those in his household could hear what he was listening to even at low volumes. On top of that, there’s also no customization available in the app. These drawbacks left Billy wondering if the open design was worth the trade-offs.

The Mila air purifier is smart but expensive

Mila Air Purifier
Mila Air Purifier

While smart air purifiers have been on the market for a few years, Nicole Lee points out that the technology for those products is often centered around a few features. Not so with the Mila air purifier, which offers more customization than most — though it comes at a cost. The $360 Mila impressed her with its app features as well as its performance and design, however at 12 inches wide by 15.5 inches tall, it has a fairly large footprint.

Nicole liked the variety of filters available for the Mila (seven in total), which are designed for different uses like pet owners and parents. She tried both the Critter Cuddler, which worked well to eliminate litter box odors, and the Basic Breather, which worked well for larger living areas. She was also pleased by how easy the set up was, and the amount of detail available on the app for both indoor and outdoor air quality indexes. She also found the various settings like Sleep Mode and White Noise Mode helpful. However, the whole system will cost you — Mila filters are proprietary and $59 a pop, and the Mila itself is $100 more than competing devices.

Arlo’s Video Doorbell and Pro 3 cameras make for a well-rounded home security package

Arlo Video Doorbell
Arlo Video Doorbell

When Devindra Hardawar was looking for a smart doorbell, he opted to try Arlo’s Video Doorbell because it doesn’t have the same privacy concerns as Amazon’s Ring cameras. Though he liked the sleek device and it’s features well enough to add on a few of the company’s Pro 3 cameras, he hit a few snags in getting the appropriate amount of power for the doorbell during setup. But once the Video Doorbell was properly installed, Devindra found a lot to like about the 1080p video with HDR, the smartphone alerts and the extra coverage that additional cameras provided.

The Pro 3 cameras were much easier to set up and position, and the combination of Arlo’s doorbell and wire-free cameras helped deter package thieves while also catching footage of visiting wildlife. Devindra subscribed to Arlo’s $10-per-month Smart Premier plan, which includes 2K video uploads, 30 days of backups and an ability to specify zones for motion alerts. The app made it easy for him to view a library of alerts and the camera's HomeKit support allowed him to connect to Apple hardware and Siri. Though he experienced a few hiccups with delays on the live feed and unnecessary motion alerts, he’s still planning on expanding the setup with more cameras.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda will sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year

    Honda has revealed plans to sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year, one of them under the Acura badge.

  • The Morning After: Apple will discontinue the original HomePod

    It's the end of the road for the HomePod.

  • Police detain "about 100" in Portland march

    Police say they surrounded protesters after some began to break windows.

  • Mila hands-on: Much smarter (and pricier) than your average air purifier

    The $360 Mila is a lot smarter than most air purifiers, giving you a ton of customization and personalization options.

  • Pakistan bans TikTok again for hosting 'obscene' content

    Tiktok users in Pakistan won't be able to access the app yet again after the Peshawar High Court issued an order to ban the short-form video sharing platform in the country.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • Biden's Goals Are Clear. Now He Has to Achieve Them.

    WASHINGTON — Having used a national television address Thursday night to offer Americans a bit of hope — including the tantalizing prospect of a Fourth of July with friends and family — President Joe Biden now faces daunting challenges that will determine whether he succeeds in making good on that promise. He must use the power of the government he leads to administer the coronavirus vaccine to most of the country in less than four months. To do that, he will test the operational limits of a health care system that has not faced a pandemic of this magnitude in more than a century. At the same time, Biden needs to ensure that his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan quickly and efficiently delivers on the promise of its name — to bolster the economy, provide emergency cash for the unemployed, enable students to return to classrooms and provide expanded aid to the neediest. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times If he can do both, the president will have a chance to win additional support from a weary public that is eager to cast off the heavy burdens that the pandemic has imposed on their lives. In his speech from the East Room of the White House, the president was explicit about his belief that his administration would meet those challenges. “It’s never, ever a good bet to bet against the American people,” he said as he concluded. “America is coming back.” But raising expectations creates risks for a new president who faces potential roadblocks, any of which could undermine the public’s confidence in his ability to govern and create openings for Republicans. The president acknowledged as much Friday, as he celebrated the passage of the relief legislation with Democratic lawmakers in a ceremony at the White House. To all those in the Rose Garden with broad grins on their faces, he offered a note of caution learned through decades of experience. “It’s one thing to pass the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “It is going to be another thing to implement it. It’s going to require fastidious oversight to make sure there’s no waste or fraud and the law does what it’s designed to do.” He added, with emphasis: “And I mean it, we have to get this right.” His promise of a return to a semblance of normalcy by the Fourth of July depends, as he made clear during his speech Thursday night, on the rapid deployment of the coronavirus vaccines to enough people that the country can safely emerge from the isolation brought on by the pandemic. “It was important in his speech that he said, ‘This is our goal,’” said David Plouffe, who managed former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and served with Biden when he was vice president. “But a lot can go wrong, and I think he needs to say that every day.” There is already evidence that the months ahead might not go smoothly. Despite the president's urging Americans to get vaccinated, a portion of the public remains deeply suspicious about the safety of the vaccines. Even if Biden can make doses available to every adult American by the end of May, as he has promised, he may still fall short if too many people refuse the shots. Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University who served as Baltimore’s health commissioner, said the president’s optimism about the Fourth of July may be undermined by people she calls “vaccine complacent,” who will shrug off the need to get vaccinated against the virus. “They’re not anti-vaccine. It’s not that they have some kind of philosophical issue against the vaccine,” she said. “It’s that they may not quite see what’s in it for them.” Biden is clearly worried about that possibility. In his speech, the president practically begged Americans not to be afraid of vaccines that have already been given to millions of people around the country. “Talk to your family, friend, your neighbor,” he implored. “We need everyone to get vaccinated.” But Biden and his advisers are well aware that the choices Americans make — including whether to wear masks and maintain social distancing rules for several more months — are not entirely within his control. The recent decision by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to abandon the state’s mask mandate was just the latest example of how deeply torn the country remains over following onerous restrictions, some of which are viewed as politically charged. The more states that follow Texas’ lead, the harder it will be for Biden to make good on his promise. And even the parts that he oversees directly are likely to be a challenge. In his speech, Biden called the distribution of the vaccine “one of the most complex operations we have ever undertaken as a nation in a long time.” In effect, the president has taken responsibility for ensuring that the vaccine makers can deliver the hundreds of millions of doses they have promised on tight time frames, avoiding the glitches and missed deadlines that slowed the early portions of the rollout. Johnson & Johnson, which produces one of the three approved vaccines, initially fell far short of its production promises, forcing Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act and help broker a deal with one of the company’s chief competitors to increase manufacturing capacity. Another company, AstraZeneca, has produced millions of doses but has not yet won approval from the Food and Drug Administration amid concerns about side effects. Finally, Biden faces a political challenge that could undercut his efforts to make people feel like the economy is working again. Biden pushed the American Rescue Plan through Congress without a single Republican vote. That gives his adversaries ample motivation to publicize its failures. The White House has said it will mount an all-out public relations campaign over the next several weeks aimed at making sure that the American public understands what the legislation will do for them: direct payments, unemployment benefits, extra money to care for children and help for schools, businesses and local governments. “The reality here, I think, will trump perception,” Plouffe said. “But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be worried about the perception game, and the best way to win the perception game is to have, you know, incredibly strong execution and tell the story of that execution.” The huge relief package encompasses a complex array of programs that will have to be enacted quickly across a host of government agencies. The White House is eager to avoid the kinds of breakdowns that plagued the small business assistance program last year, when crashing computer systems and opaque rules created logjams and inequities that marred the program’s initial stages. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Thursday that people could begin seeing deposits in their checking accounts as soon as this weekend. But administration officials have quietly acknowledged that some of the money in the American Rescue Plan will not be spent for months or even longer. And they have indicated a desire to find someone to oversee the vast effort — a clear sign they recognize the danger if they stumble amid a need to move quickly. G. Edward DeSeve, who was hired by Biden to carry out the stimulus program known as the Recovery Act in 2009, said the challenge for the president this time was far bigger and much more complicated. DeSeve said Biden should create a “national investment board” to oversee the distribution of the $1.9 trillion and to make sure that all of the federal agencies were working together to ensure the money was spent wisely and in a timely manner. “Focus on where the money is,” he said, “and then how it gets out to people and places in need, how it is implemented. They need to work together. This can’t be silos.” On Friday, Biden appeared to agree with his former aide. During the Rose Garden celebration, the president recalled the difficult efforts in 2009 to ensure the effective rollout of a stimulus package that was less than half the size of the one he signed into law a day earlier. “The devil is in the details of implementing this legislation,” Biden said. “I know from experience, when the president turned to me — like I haven’t done to the vice president, yet — and said, ‘take care of it.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • Apple gives up on its original HomePod in favor of the $99 mini

    Apple is pulling the plug on its pricey HomePod smart speaker.

  • Cuomo: Pressure mounts as senators tell New York governor to quit

    Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women, allegations he denies.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Loquacious Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones back in rare form at Dak Prescott signing

    From circumcising a fly to the NFL treating COVID-19 with Tylenol to wanting to shoot someone looking into his background, Jones offered Jerry-isms.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

    Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • Europe's third wave: Even the country with the highest vaccination rate cannot hold back the tide

    It’s an unwelcome paradox for Hungary. Medics have dispensed over a million vaccinations, and the country now only trails Malta in the EU when it comes to vaccinations per capita, but all this has failed to prevent Hungary suffering from a crippling third Covid-19 wave, with Hungarians testing positive in record numbers. Hungary’s health authorities reported on Friday a new daily high of 9,011 positive tests, while another 130 deaths brought the country’s Covid-19 toll to 16,627. On the same day the number of Covid patients in hospital rose by 389 to reach 8,718. The country now has the third highest Covid-19 fatality rate in the world, and is fourth place globally in deaths per capita, according to information from the John Hopkins University. All this despite Hungary using Russia’s Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines to help drive the vaccination rate up to 13.2 doses per 100 people, far better than the EU average of 9.1. Tamas Sved, secretary of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, has said that the country’s health system “is almost at capacity”, not through a lack of bed and ventilators but through a lack of the specialist staff needed to keep the seriously ill alive. Hungary’s media is now reporting that hospital doctors are having to decide who lives, and who dies.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • After saying its basketball season was over, Duke could still play in the NCAA tournament

    Just how long is a coronavirus quarantine?