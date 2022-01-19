UPDATE: ID, arrest after body found along I-35

Jan. 19—Fort Worth police have announced the identity of a woman found dead along Interstate 35 in Gainesville last month.

Maggie Leane Fleming, 23, of Fort Worth, was a homicide victim, the police told the Fort Worth Star Telegram Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen in that city on Nov. 27, 2021. Fleming's body was discovered Dec. 30 in Gainesville.

Fort Worth police arrested Henry Robinson, 29, Monday on suspicion of murder in the case, according to the Star Telegram. Police did not describe what they allege motivated the killing.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said the Fort Worth Police Department is conducting the homicide investigation, so any additional requests for information needs to be directed to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department by calling 817-392-4330.

Jan. 3, 2022; 4 p.m.

Two workers along the northbound Interstate 35 service road discovered the body of a person in a drainage ditch last week, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.

The chief stated that Gainesville police responded to the 5000 block of North I-35 on Thursday around 1:35 p.m., two workers who had been working along the northbound IH 35 service road, discovered the body of a person in a drainage ditch. The victim was transported to the medical examiner's office in Dallas and the Texas Rangers have been notified to assist with the investigation.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.