Can you ID Dayton armed robbery suspect?

Mar. 1—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Hamper coin operated laundry business at 219 Wyoming St. before running away.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes him or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).