Can you ID Dayton armed robbery suspect?

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 1—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Hamper coin operated laundry business at 219 Wyoming St. before running away.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes him or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

