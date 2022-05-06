Can you ID him? Sanford police seeking man accused of breaking into home, battering resident

Sanford police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who is accused of breaking into a home and battering a resident inside.

Police said the man broke into a home on the 800 block of Elm Avenue last Friday around 3:15 a.m. and battered a resident inside, before running away from the home.

The man is described as approximately 25 years old, 5 foot, 11 inches tall with a slender build, “shaggy” brown hair, blue eyes, straight but decayed teeth, and “scruffy” facial hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a plain gray-colored T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers of an unknown color.

Officers said he may suffer from drug addiction.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline.

