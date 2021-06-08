Can you ID man who robbed Kettering Walgreens?

Jun. 8—Kettering police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Walgreens on Thursday night in the city.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2140 E. Dorothy Lane, which has an 11 p.m. closing time, according to the store website.

Images from store security video showed that the suspect was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black jacket with a hood pulled over his head, a black mask.

Police did not specify what was stolen during the robbery nor whether the suspect showed a weapon.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call detective Carl Paulin Jr. at 937-296-3227.