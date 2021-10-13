Can you ID one of 3 suspects in Dayton armed burglary?

Oct. 13—Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify one of three suspects in a Friday armed burglary.

All three suspects appeared to be armed during the aggravated burglary that happened around 3:45 a.m., according to Dayton police.

Two suspects had their faces covered, so police are asking for help identifying the only one whose face was captured on security camera.

Anyone who recognizes him or who has information is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.