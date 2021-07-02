ID released of N. Wisconsin woman allegedly killed by man who spurred Minnesota BCA warning

Northern Wisconsin authorities have identified the woman they say was fatally shot by an armed and dangerous fugitive who is known to frequent the Twin Cities and could be driving a car with Minnesota license plates.

The body of Hannah R. Miller, 26, was found Wednesday on the side of a road southeast of Rhinelander, according to an alert sent out by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The suspect in her death, 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, is believed to be driving one of two vehicles belonging to Miller: either a white 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC and is registered to an address in Maplewood or a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, with Wisconsin plate AJR9672.

Miller, who lived in the Rhinelander area, shared a child with Anderson, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said, adding that the child is in a safe location.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Sheriff's Office statement. "Do not approach. If you see Anderson or the vehicle, call 911," the statement continued.

Court records show that Anderson has had an address in St. Paul as recently as 2016 and has been in the Twin Cities for a few years or more before then.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482