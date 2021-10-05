ID-stealing Florida man who fled 1970s rape conviction pleads guilty to fraud, DOJ says

A Florida man pleaded guilty to several federal charges 46 years after a conviction for rape, after which he lived a life under an assumed identity.

Douglas Edward Bennett, 77, of Clearwater pleaded guilty to passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday, the Department of Justice reported.

A Connecticut jury convicted Bennett in 1975 for several violent felony and sex offenses, including robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, rape, and two counts of deviate sexual intercourse.

He was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison but was a free man while out on appeal.

Instead of surrendering himself to authorities after his conviction was affirmed, Bennett assumed the identity of Gordon Ewen, the DOJ reported.

Ewen died in 1945, according to Massachusetts death records.

In 2016, Bennett, who posed as Ewen for more than 40 years, applied for a passport using Ewen’s name, date of birth, and social security number.

In 2020, authorities arrested him on a warrant from the State of Connecticut as a fingerprint comparison confirmed he was the same person convicted in 1975, according to the DOJ.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at his Clearwater home in 2020.

They found evidence of the first time he began using Ewen’s identity as well as five firearms and nearly 5,000 rounds of ammunition which Bennett, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning.

He now faces a maximum penalty of 22 years in federal prison for the fraud, identity theft, and possession charges.