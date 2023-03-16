ID of woman found dead in Marysville released

Mar. 15—A 36-year-old woman that was found dead by police officers Monday morning in Marysville was identified as Judith Bennett, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

According to Daryl Shackelford with the Marysville Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Street at about 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a female who was reportedly on the ground partially clothed.

"Officers searched the nearby area and obtained statements from people who knew the female," Shackelford previously said. "Through the investigation, officers found the female had recently been suffering with serious health issues and was also using illegal drugs."

Shackelford previously said there were no signs of foul play or evidence that would support there was a "suspicious death."

Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, also confirmed with the Appeal that foul play was not suspected in Bennett's death. Goodson said no other information on Bennett was available at this time.

Goodson said if anyone has information that would indicate foul play was involved in Bennett's death, that they should contact either the Marysville Police Department or the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.