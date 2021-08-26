Ida forecast to slam Gulf Coast as hurricane over weekend

A hurricane is expected to hit the Southeast United States this weekend as Ida, which strengthened into a tropical storm on Thursday, moves over the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say it could make landfall as a "major" hurricane somewhere between Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi by Sunday — although the storm's effects will be more far-reaching across the region. The track could shift over the next few days.

"There is higher-than-normal confidence that a strengthening tropical cyclone will be moving over the Gulf this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge, and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected across the Gulf Coast region. Local officials warned residents to make preparations.

The storm was moving northwest on Thursday afternoon at approximately 13 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds up to 35 mph, located approximately 115 miles south to the southwest of Jamaica.

Ida could reach Category 3 strength, which would make it a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, the NHC said. Its development and projected path are similar to other dangerous storms in recent years.

Hurricane Katrina was a strong Category 3 and Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 storm when they made landfall over Louisiana in 2005 and Texas in 2017, respectively.

Peak hurricane season is in full swing.

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Henrik hit the Northeast, leaving damage in its wake. President Joe Biden pledged emergency funds to the cities and states the storm harmed.

Two other disturbances over the Atlantic Ocean are being watched, and if they become strong enough, they will be named Julian and Kate.

