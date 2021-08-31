Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida

JAY REEVES
·4 min read

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Debbie Greco and her family cowered on a stairway landing as Hurricane Ida sent 4 feet (1.2 meters) of muddy water rushing into her home in LaPlace along the west side of Lake Pontchartrain.

She and her son had safely rescued her elderly parents from their home down the street Sunday. But now they prayed the roof would not collapse on all of them.

“God blessed us that we all survived,” she said Monday after they were rescued by boat.

While New Orleans largely escaped catastrophic flooding during the storm, LaPlace and other nearby communities were not so lucky.

In LaPlace, Ida tore roofs off homes and flooded entire subdivisions. Residents retreated to their second floors or attics and took to social media to plead for boat rescues as the water rose.

That assistance came on Monday, when rescue trucks and boats on trailers took people to safety. Other residents got to dry ground by wading through knee-deep water carrying pets and other belongings.

Dozens of people pulled pieces of chimneys, gutters and other parts of their homes to the curb.

“My dreams are destroyed," said John Vincent, 65, another LaPlace resident. "I mean, at my age I’ve got to start all over.”

New Orleans' levee system — overhauled at a cost of billions of dollars after Hurricane Katrina breached it — held up against Ida's rampage. Ida struck on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which devastated the city and was blamed for 1,800 deaths in 2005.

But in LaPlace, work only recently began on a long-awaited levee project that isn't expected to be completed until 2024.

The working-class city of close to 30,000 people sits between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain, a 640-square mile (1,658-square kilometer) estuary. It’s part of a stretch of communities along the river between metro New Orleans and Baton Rouge that is home to major chemical companies and refineries.

Flooding also devastated the community of Crown Point about 17 miles (27km) south of New Orleans, where rescue crews deployed high-water trucks and swamp boats. Wayne Templet got friends and pets in the area to safety in his truck and said the storm was “adding stress to an already stressful life.”

In Lafitte, a small community south of Crown Point, even homes on stilts were flooded and residents had to use boats to navigate the submerged streets and retrieve their belongings. And in Houma, a city of about 30,000 people southwest of New Orleans, Ida's winds had stripped the roofs off of businesses, apartment complexes and single-family homes.

On Grand Isle, the 40 residents, firefighters and police officers rode out the storm remain stuck on the barrier island, but a helicopter flew over the island on Monday and several firefighters working to clear a road gave the people on board a thumbs up, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

Ida made landfall just to the west of Grand Isle with a wind gust recorded at 172 mph (277 kph) and seawater swamped the island. The storm then moved up Highway 1 — the only road to the mainland, and the ribbon of asphalt through low-lying swamps remains impassible.

The sheriff said he can't say everyone on the island about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of New Orleans is accounted for, but the thumbs-up made him feel better. Emergency officials are working as fast as they can to reach them in person.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that local, state and federal boats, high water vehicles and aircraft rescued 671 people. The state would soon transition to a door-to-door search of the hardest-hit areas to determine whether anyone needs assistance, he said.

Many homes that did not flood or suffer other damage were still without electricity, and officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired.

More than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left in the dark. Eighteen water systems were also out, impacting more than 312,000 people, and an additional 14 systems affecting another 329,000 people were under boil water advisories, Edwards said.

He urged evacuees not to try to return home, citing the widespread power outages, road closures and other dangerous conditions.

“There are an awful lot of unknowns right now. There are certainly more questions than answers," he said. “I can’t tell you when power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made and so forth.”

Some residents vowed to rebuild after the storm, but Greco and her father, Fred Carmouche, said they are tired of the constant hurricane fears on the Gulf Coast.

“When I rebuild this I’m out of here. I’m done with Louisiana,” Carmouche, 85, said.

___

Associated Press reporters Stacey Plaisance in Crown Point, David J. Phillip in Lafitte, Kevin McGill in New Orleans, Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

    A divided U.N. Security Council pressed the Taliban on Monday to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew its forces, but China and Russia refused to back the resolution, which they portrayed as diverting blame for chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. Sponsored by the U.S., Britain and France, the measure also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism.

  • The Latest: 'A few dozen' French still in Afghanistan

    France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan, including some who wanted to be evacuated but could not as the last flight left Kabul. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said in a news conference Tuesday that “all efforts are being done” to allow those left behind to get “a safe and orderly evacuation.” France will do “the maximum” in the coming days and weeks to help them getting out of Afghanistan, Grandjean said.

  • Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

    A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday crashed into an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in neighboring Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed the assault on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying it was the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. An earlier ballistic missile attack scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but caused no casualties.

  • EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

    European Union justice and home affairs ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and how Europe will deal with the flow of refugees and migrants it is expected to produce. The arrival in Europe of well over a million migrants that year led to infighting among EU member nations over how best to manage the influx. A new wave of migrants from Afghanistan is likely to exacerbate tensions.

  • What to do if your home was damaged in Hurricane Ida

    What to do if your home was damaged in Hurricane Ida

  • Cell service limited in Louisiana after Ida makes impact

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reports from LaPlace, Louisiana, where Ida caused extensive damage and flooding, leaving many with limited cell service.

  • Ida carves path of destruction across Louisiana, leaves low-lying towns stranded

    Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans as the weakening storm churned northward. Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, evoking memories of a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people in 2005 and devastated New Orleans. By late Monday afternoon, after dumping a deluge of rain in Louisiana and killing at least two people, Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression as its eye crawled through neighboring Mississippi.

  • Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana

    Then Hurricane Ida (now Tropical Storm Ida) knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities

  • 5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

    The Biden administration's Education Department on Monday launched civil rights investigations into five states that have made it illegal for schools to mandate masks, alleging that the governors are creating an unsafe learning environment for students with disabilities at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19. It's an aggressive new legal strategy from the Biden administration to challenge Republican governors who insist indoor mask mandates don't work. "We're advocating for local decision-making with health experts as partners to reopen schools," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran on ABC News Live's "The Breakdown."

  • Displaced by Ida: Low on funds, family of 7 looks for refuge

    For Shelly Savoie, time is running out at the Motel 6 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Savoie and her family of six fled their home in a New Orleans suburb on the West Bank of the Mississippi river as powerful Hurricane Ida hit the region, knocking out power for thousands, destroying homes and flooding streets.

  • Customs officials in India find smuggled gold in hair, underwear, shoes — and even knitted into handbags

    One man had 302 grams of gold dust pasted into his pants worth about $20,000, authorities in one of the world’s biggest gold markets said.

  • Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

    Hurricane Ida is expected to inflict a less severe financial impact than Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago thanks in part to a lower storm surge and New Orleans' improved levee system. (Aug. 30)

  • WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Ida Storm Damage in New Orleans

    Hurricane Ida brought down walls, damaged roofs, and uprooted trees around New Orleans, LA. Officials said the storm also knocked out power to the entire city on Sunday (8/29).

  • Naomi Osaka shares a new mental health approach we can all learn from

    Tennis star Naomi Osaka has opened up recently about her mental health struggles and now she is sharing a new strategy to help her cope. Osaka, 23, said on Twitter that she realized she is "extremely self-deprecating" and always thinks she is "never good enough." In hopes of turning a new page and better protecting her mental health, the reigning U.S. Open champion said now she plans to celebrate even her small wins.

  • Louisiana gov.: Levee system worked well during Ida

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said a preliminary survey of levees across his state showed they did exactly as they intended and held the water out during Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 30)

  • Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium likely to host Saints-Packers game if Ida forces move

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said AT&T Stadium could host Saints’ opener against Packers.

  • Catastrophic photos and video show Hurricane Ida's path of destruction across Louisiana

    Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.

  • Historic Building Collapses In New Orleans, And 16 Other Shocking Photos Of Hurricane Ida

    Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.

  • Tropical Storm Kate forms far out at sea, and two other disturbances to watch

    As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.