Ida prompts flood alerts for more than 80 million people
After wreaking havoc on the Gulf Coast, Ida is headed north. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.
As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
A Storm came in during a Toronto meteorologist’s forecast on Friday, but not the kind of storm anyone was expecting. This was actually Storm, the dog belonging to the weatherman himself. Global News Toronto’s Anthony Farnell was mid-segment when his adorable pup suddenly wandered into the shot. He was polite, going straight to his dad and trying to get attention (and treats). But when Farnell wouldn’t acknowledge his pup directly — though he did make viewers aware that he knew his dog was on scr
The fire continued to threaten communities around Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.
The rule was changed to let drivers park on 'neutral ground,' NOLA's unique term for grassy medians. Putting vehicles there could save them from flood waters.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
The rapid blaze prompted at least one hospital in South Lake Tahoe to evacuate all of its patients ahead of the fire's expected spread.
Look for a typical winter in Illinois if the Farmers’ Almanac’s winter prediction holds true.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
State Police video shows storm damage in Grand Isle, Houma
More than a million people were left without power after Hurricane Ida hit the US Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, 16 years after Katrina.
The Caldor fire burning in Northern California is spreading in “unprecedented” ways, leading to mass evacuations and destroying hundreds of homes.
A man was attacked by an alligator in some of Louisiana's flood waters after Hurricane Ida
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning at 9:09 a.m. Pacific time eight miles from Soledad, Calif.
Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by. The city’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
New Orleans loses power due to 'catastrophic transmission damage' caused by Ida
Authorities issued evacuation alerts for residents in South Lake Tahoe early Monday as the Caldor fire expanded toward the Lake Tahoe Basin around Echo Summit.