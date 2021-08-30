Ida tears through Louisiana, leaving over 1 million without electricity

Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm after fierce winds and rain caused damage across Louisiana, leaving huge areas without electricity. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN from New Orleans with the latest.

