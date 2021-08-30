After Ida, U.S. energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

By Liz Hampton

(Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday were checking for damage and power availability following hurricane Ida, which hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and left widespread power outages in its wake.

Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess damage to or near its facilities. Its pipelines were not operating because offshore oil and gas production remained halted at the offshore assets it services.

"Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," a spokesperson for Enbridge said.

Almost 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production and 94% of its natural gas production were suspended as of Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, after operators evacuated platforms and shut activity ahead of the storm. Refineries along the Gulf Coast also cut or halted operations.

Energy Transfer said it was conducting post-hurricane assessments at its Stingray Pipeline and Sea Robin assets, which bring gas from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to hubs in Louisiana, according to a shipper notice.

"Stingray will not be accepting nominations from any location, and operators are required to remain shut in until Stingray has given clearance of our flow," the company said in a notice to shippers.

Sea Robin, which feeds a compressor station in Erath, Louisiana, posted a similar notice to shippers, requesting that they shut in to allow for post-hurricane assessments.

Enterprise Products Partners on Monday said assessments were continuing at its facilities.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Barbara Lewis)