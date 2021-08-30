After Ida, U.S. energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Liz Hampton
·1 min read

By Liz Hampton

(Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday were checking for damage and power availability following hurricane Ida, which hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and left widespread power outages in its wake.

Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess damage to or near its facilities. Its pipelines were not operating because offshore oil and gas production remained halted at the offshore assets it services.

"Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," a spokesperson for Enbridge said.

Almost 96% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production and 94% of its natural gas production were suspended as of Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, after operators evacuated platforms and shut activity ahead of the storm. Refineries along the Gulf Coast also cut or halted operations.

Energy Transfer said it was conducting post-hurricane assessments at its Stingray Pipeline and Sea Robin assets, which bring gas from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to hubs in Louisiana, according to a shipper notice.

"Stingray will not be accepting nominations from any location, and operators are required to remain shut in until Stingray has given clearance of our flow," the company said in a notice to shippers.

Sea Robin, which feeds a compressor station in Erath, Louisiana, posted a similar notice to shippers, requesting that they shut in to allow for post-hurricane assessments.

Enterprise Products Partners on Monday said assessments were continuing at its facilities.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices rise as US producers shut down ahead of Hurricane Ida

    More than 90pc of US oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut down as Hurricane Ida made landfall this evening, threatening to push petrol prices even higher.

  • EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; recommends travel restrictions

    The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there.

  • Rockets fired at Kabul airport

    Multiple rockets were fired toward Kabul's international airport on Monday — less than 48 hours before the U.S. was due to complete its full military withdrawal from Afghanistan.The latest: There were no reports of casualties and it wasn't immediately clear who fired the rockets, though the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reuters and the New York Times reported that U.S. forces shot them dow

  • Oil, Gasoline Prices Whipsawed By Hurricane Ida, OPEC

    Oil prices fell after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Letters to the editor: Vaccine, Boise State games, commissioner’s resignation

    Letters to the editor on anti-vaccine sentiment, questioning the safety of attending Boise State football games and the resignation of a planning and zoning commission member over appointment of Ryan Cole to the health board.

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • Kocomo raises millions to give people a way to co-own a luxury vacation home

    Who doesn’t want a vacation home? Kocomo is a Mexico City-based startup that wants to help make that dream a reality. The company aims to allow for cross-border co-ownership of luxury vacation properties that goes beyond the historical use of timeshares.

  • Singapore Has a New Richest Person With a $19 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged.Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen, is now worth $19.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Sea’s American depositary receipts rose 61% this year through Friday’s close. The city-state’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of $17.9 billion.It’s

  • Louisiana Governor Expects Death Toll to Jump: Ida Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Orleans warned residents to stay indoors as fires burned out of control and more than a million homes and businesses were without power a day after Ida rolled ashore as a powerful hurricane.The storm, which packed some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the area, drove a wall of water inland when it made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of New Orleans. As it lumbers north, Ida is unleashing a catastrophic amount of rain that co

  • Hurricane Ida cuts into U.S. oil production, gas supplies

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss how the energy sector is faring as Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with Dan Dicker, The Energy Word Founder.&nbsp;

  • KC should require public employees to get vaccinated. Right now, about a third aren’t

    Most city employees regularly and routinely interact with the public. They have a special responsibility. | Editorial

  • 10 Things in Politics: JD Vance is no Rust Belt savior

    And Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • South Africa detects new coronavirus variant, still studying its mutations

    South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection. The new variant, known as C.1.2, was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to research which is yet to be peer-reviewed. It contains many mutations associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies, but they occur in a different mix and scientists are not yet sure how they affect the behaviour of the virus.

  • EU takes US off safe country list, recommends Europe travel restrictions tighten for Americans

    The European Union is no longer recommending its member states lift restrictions on non-essential travel for Americans as COVID-19 cases spike.

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.

  • Hurricane Ida is so powerful it made the Mississippi River flow backwards

    Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.

  • 67-year-old Al Roker braves lashing waves for Hurricane Ida forecast and tells doubters 'screw you'

    NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.

  • This is the key difference between Ida and Katrina, according to experts

    Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.

  • Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who a