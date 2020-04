BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2020.

