IDACORP's (NYSE:IDA) 9.6% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 38% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 15%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, IDACORP managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.3% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for IDACORP the TSR over the last 5 years was 58%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IDACORP shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IDACORP better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with IDACORP (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

