Idaho agency launches review to ‘root out answers’ after needle exchange program raid

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials Friday announced an internal review into the agency’s contracts with the Idaho Harm Reduction Project after the nonprofit was served with police search warrants for drug paraphernalia earlier this week.

In a news release, IDHW said Gov. Brad Little directed the agency to begin the review.

The Harm Reduction Project, which has offices in Boise and Caldwell, offers needle exchange and disposal services, as well as naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses. It also offers education and health testing for conditions like HIV and Hepatitis C.

Boise police served search warrants on both offices Wednesday. Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams said officers seized electronic devices and “packaged” drug paraphernalia related to the use of methamphetamine, opioids and crack cocaine, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

Williams told the Statesman on Friday that police have made no arrests in the investigation and said the Police Department has no new information to share on the case. She declined to provide additional details on the materials seized from the offices.

Officials with the Idaho Harm Reduction Project did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The organization earlier this week added a pop-up to its website maintaining that its work was done in accordance with the law. The statement was also shared to the Idaho Harm Reduction Project’s social media.

“We have done our public health work in the full light of day — with the full knowledge of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare — and look forward to this issue being resolved,” the statement said.

Director’s letter details syringe program review

In a letter to Little, IDHW Interim Director Dean Cameron told the governor he will “root out answers” posed by Little and members of the Idaho Legislature.

Cameron said he has ordered reviews of state funds spent through its needle exchange program and of invoices for products and services provided to the Idaho Harm Reduction Project.

Cameron also said he will identify any department employees who “may have approved or had knowledge of the alleged activities at the IHRP offices.” Health and Welfare didn’t immediately respond to a question about what allegations have been made.

Cameron’s letter said payments to all syringe exchange programs that contract with Health and Welfare have been halted pending further review.

Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health contracts with five organizations, including the Idaho Harm Reduction Project, to provide supplies and resources as part of the 2019 Syringe and Needle Exchange Act, the agency news release said. Health and Welfare said it has contracted with the Harm Reduction Project since March 2020.

Officials said nine organizations statewide offer such services.

“The department does not condone or support the use of illegal drugs or those who profit from it,” Cameron said in the Health and Welfare news release. “Substance use has a pervasive and devastating impact on Idaho families and children. The department supports all efforts to protect Idahoans from the impacts of illicit drug use.”