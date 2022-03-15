Idaho’s Ammon Bundy declines to present witnesses in his latest criminal trial

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

In a surprise move, far-right activist Ammon Bundy, who is representing himself, will not present an opening argument or witnesses in his defense on charges related to his violation of a ban prohibiting him from entering the Idaho Capitol.

Bundy appeared in Ada County Magistrate Court on Tuesday for the second day of what was expected to be an almost week-long trial. But the gubernatorial candidate chose not to give an opening statement or present witnesses and evidence to the jury.

Bundy was charged with three misdemeanors — two counts of trespassing, his second offense within five years, and resisting or obstructing officers’ arrests and seizures. They stem from April incidents in which Bundy was arrested — twice in one day — for entering the Capitol while under a one-year ban from the building. That ban resulted from his August 2020 arrest for refusing to leave the Lincoln Auditorium at the Capitol during a special legislative session.

Ada County Magistrate Judge Kira Dale said she was surprised that the trial was ending so quickly. “Frankly, I just didn’t expect to be here today,” Dale said.

The development came right after Bundy, prosecutors and Dale had an impassioned conversation without the jury present about what information involving Bundy’s past court cases could and could not be discussed before jurors. Bundy wanted jurors to hear those details, but Dale maintained her order which prevents the jury from knowing about prior cases.

“This is just marching me to the gallows,” Bundy said.

The trial will now head to closing arguments. Bundy said he did plan to present a closing argument.