Idaho authorities outline stalker incident involving slain university student

The Moscow, Idaho Police Department released a statement on Monday discussing the potential stalking and killing incident that occurred last month in the city when four students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house on Nov. 13 after returning from different locations that day.

Police on Monday specifically addressed claims made by one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, shortly before her death that she had a “stalker.”

“Using tips and leads, investigators have identified an incident involving Kaylee at a local business, which may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Two men, one of whom followed Goncalves inside a local business, were interviewed by police, who determined that the situation was an “isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking.”

The men are not suspected of involvement in the deaths of Goncalves and her fellow students, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Madison Mogen, 21.

However, Moscow law enforcement said that investigators are still looking into the lead that Goncalves may have had a stalker.

No suspect has been identified by police in the case, which occurred after the two 20-year-old students returned from a fraternity party and the two 21-year-olds returned from a downtown bar. The Moscow Police Department has previously said that the four seem to have been killed with an “edged” weapon in a targeted attack.

However, police officers continue to examine over 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions.

“The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution,” wrote law enforcement, defending its spare release of information to the public since the killings occurred last month.

The department urged anyone with information about the movements of the four students from Nov. 12 to 13 to call the investigation tip line.

