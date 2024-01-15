Idaho bill on ‘harmful’ library books moves forward after most public testimony opposed it

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Idaho lawmakers sent a bill aimed at restricting library books that are “harmful” to minors to the House floor after nearly two hours of public testimony.

More than 100 people attended the committee’s hearing on the bill, and 18 testified, most of them against House Bill 384. All 11 Republicans on the legislative committee voted in favor of the bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa. Both Democrats voted against it.

The bill would let parents seek damages from libraries if their children are exposed to “harmful” materials, as defined in Idaho’s 1972 obscenity law. That definition includes “homosexuality,” nudity, masturbation and other sexual conduct.

Library and school staffers testified at Monday’s hearing and said the bill would be unworkable for libraries in the state with tight budgets. One Meridian librarian said the law would prevent teenage library employees from shelving books in adult sections, creating a burden for adult employees. Others said it would expose them to lawsuits and require them to hire attorneys.

“We cannot afford to have a separate area for adults,” said Robert Wright, the director of the Idaho Falls Public Library. He said his library, if the bill becomes law, would close off the entire second floor of the library to people under 18 and may need to hire a staff member to check for IDs.

Shane Reichert, the general counsel for the Idaho Education Association, testified against the bill, noting that “broad and vague language” in the bill could result in frivolous lawsuits.

At the hearing, Crane said the bill would not result in any “banned books” but would rather require for objectionable books to be removed from children’s sections.

Crane told the committee a “national legal counsel group” called his bill “the best library bill in the country.”