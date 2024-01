Hillcrest became the third team in four weeks to reach No. 1 in the 4A classification in the latest Idaho boys basketball state media released Tuesday.

Hillcrest took over the top spot from Preston, which it beat 70-61 last week.

Meanwhile, Owyhee (5A), Cole Valley Christian (2A) and Lapwai (1A Division I) remained the unanimous No. 1 teams in their classifications.

See the full 5A to 1A rankings below.