This Idaho college gives students a choice: Get COVID-19 vaccine or pay for weekly tests

Becca Savransky
·8 min read

Micah Sharples’ most severe symptoms hit over the course of about 48 hours. She was coughing up blood and in extreme pain.

When she decided to go the emergency room, she couldn’t breathe unless she was physically upright.

There, she found out that she had multiple blood clots in her lungs. She was in the hospital for about 24 hours, is now on blood thinners, and still struggling with fatigue and pain months later.

After she got out of the hospital, she got the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she could. The blood clots weren’t COVID-related, but now, because she is immunocompromised, she could end up hospitalized and in peril if she is infected with the coronavirus — even after being vaccinated.

“It is not something I would wish on anyone,” she told the Idaho Statesman in a video interview.

So when the College of Idaho, where she will be a sophomore, announced its new vaccination policy for students, which requires being vaccinated or paying for weekly mandatory testing, she was relieved.

It’s one big step to help her feel safer when she goes back to campus, she said.

“If you won’t do it for yourself, please do it for those of us who are literally scared to come out of our homes,” she said. “Because if we get it, the consequences will be so severe that we won’t be able to recover completely from it.”

The policy

The College of Idaho’s vaccine policy is different from most other institutions across the state. At the Caldwell-based college, students are given three options.

The first option is to attest to having received a COVID-19 vaccine. For those who aren’t vaccinated, they can agree to take a COVID-19 test each week, cover the cost themselves and report it to the Wellness Center. Lastly, students can apply for a religious or medical exemption, just as employees can at businesses that mandate vaccination.

For students taking the weekly PCR test, they can get it through the school’s Wellness Center, where it costs about $89, said Paul Bennion, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. C of I students can check with their insurance carriers on what is covered, or potentially find cheaper options, he said, but that is the option offered at the college.

Bennion said the policy is an attempt to accomplish one main goal.

“We want to be able to return in the fall, in full operation, in person,” he told the Idaho Statesman. “So whatever gives us the best chance of doing that, that’s our ultimate goal.”

But the institution is pursuing another goal: getting as many people as possible vaccinated.

“We’re an educational institution. We follow and study the science. That’s what we’re about,” Bennion said. “We know it’s the most effective way of getting us to the point where we can be safely in person, as a college and as a community. But we also recognize that people are kind of on different paths in terms of getting to that point. So we wanted to create some options for students.”

The policy applies only to students. The College of Idaho has worked closely with its faculty and staff regarding COVID-19, and Bennion estimated that more than 90% of its employees have been vaccinated.

The College of Idaho will continue to do outreach and contact tracing should someone test positive, and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials.

The college is also looking at the new guidance from the CDC that recommends masking for everyone while indoors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, in “areas of substantial or high transmission.”

“That plan remains intact, although some modifications, such as a requirement for masking, are actively under consideration at present in light of revised recommendations from the CDC,” Bennion said. “As always, we seek a balance between the need for a stable working plan and the often conflicting need to adjust to changing conditions in real time.”

Vaccine mandates in Idaho have faced intense criticism and protests, particularly after major health care systems in the state announced that they would be requiring the shots for employees and contract workers.

But Bennion said the institution — which has taken a different approach — has been “pleasantly surprised” and “heartened” by the response it has received.

“We feel comfortable with where we’re going,” he said. “Our primary concern is with safety. And so we look to sources, the CDC and others, that provide that guidance that we feel like is most appropriate to keep people safe.”

How it compares to other colleges and universities

Across Idaho, most other colleges and universities won’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for students or staff. For public colleges and universities, it’s not even an option.

Gov. Brad Little in April issued an executive order banning “vaccine passports” — having proof one is vaccinated, essentially — which included higher education institutions. Little, though, has continued to urge Idahoans to get the vaccine, saying school could be interrupted in the fall because the state has so many unvaccinated people.

Public colleges and universities in Idaho have been encouraging people to get the vaccine and offering opportunities on campus, even though it won’t be required. Colleges have been calling the vaccine a key tool to slowing the spread of the virus and keeping people safe.

As coronavirus cases rise again in Idaho and the more transmissible delta variant spreads, some places, including Boise State University and the University of Idaho, are also strongly recommending that everyone wear masks indoors again, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. But those recommendations have not gone as far as becoming mandates.

Other private universities have similarly encouraged, but not mandated, vaccines.

Northwest Nazarene University said on its website that it was asking members of the community to “make informed decisions about their health and how they can best protect themselves and our community.” The university asked that all students and staff talk to their health care provider about the vaccine and get it “if advised.” But they won’t be requiring proof of vaccination to come back to campus.

At Brigham Young University-Idaho, in Rexburg, students are being advised to “carefully consider vaccination against COVID-19, prior to the start of the semester,” according to its website. The university said students should also keep wearing masks in campus buildings for at least the first two weeks of the semester.

Outside of Idaho, hundreds of colleges and universities have mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for students returning to campus in the fall. The American College Health Association earlier this year also recommended vaccine requirements for students returning to campus.

‘Get the vaccine, please’

During her first year on campus, Sharples, who is on the swim team, spent the majority of her time in her dorm room taking online classes. She had to quarantine a few times after potential exposure to the virus, she said.

“You eat in your dorm, you sleep in your dorm, you do homework in your dorm, you go to class in your dorm, and you pretty much do not leave your dorm to do much,” she said.

Throughout the year, the college took steps to make her feel safer at school, she said. It enforced strict masking protocols. Athletes in contact sports were tested frequently. And on the swim team, they tracked temperatures and any symptoms to try to curb the spread of the virus, she said.

She was grateful school was online when she ended up in the hospital in March. There were no environmental or genetic factors that caused them — that she knows of — and it was not related to the coronavirus, she said. She’s an athlete, so she’s used to being tired and in some pain, she said. It wasn’t until her symptoms got really bad that she realized something was wrong.

It will take at least a year for her body to “dissolve the blood clots” in her lungs. She’ll remain on blood thinners to prevent more problems, she said. She’s limited in virtually everything she can do right now. She has daily pain, which can sometimes feel like “extreme stabbing.”

“Basically, I sleep all the time. I get my schoolwork in when I can,” she said. “I’m just pretty much home. So, can’t really do much.”

But she is planning to return to school in the fall — even though she’ll have to continue being careful.

“That is mostly why I’m very happy about the school’s vaccination policy, is because I actually feel safe returning,” she said. “If I get COVID, it tends to go to the lungs. And I’m personally vaccinated, but it goes to the lungs, and my lungs are very, very compromised at the moment. And I will probably end up hospitalized, or not make it, and that is not something that I want to have to go through.”

She still worries about heading back, especially as the delta variant spreads. She plans to continue to wear a mask, because she can’t afford to get sick.

“I don’t really want to know statistically what my chances are,” she said. “I just want to protect myself from it.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some people who get the coronavirus “develop abnormal blood clotting,” which can harm the lungs, nervous system and kidneys.

Even though her experience was not related to the coronavirus, Sharples is warning people to do everything possible to prevent a medical catastrophe happening to them as a result of being unvaccinated.

“You don’t want blood clots,” she said. “So if you have the option to please get the vaccine, please do.”

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources

    India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla Inc's appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry. For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40% from 60% presently, the officials told Reuters. For EVs valued at more than $40,000, it is looking at cutting the rate to 60% from 100%, they said.

  • Swimmer Simone Manuel: Stop interviews after "disappointing" performances

    Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel suggested this week that journalists should stop the practice of interviewing athletes after "disappointing" performances.The big picture: Athletes have stepped up to advocate for their own mental health at this year's Games and beyond.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last week, Team USA gymnast Simone Biles decided to withdraw from some of the Tokyo competitions to protect her mental health.After declining media inter

  • Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report

    The Paris agreement called for limiting temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels. What the world requires now is real action.

  • Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

    It came as a surprise to Mottrom Drive resident Beau Fitzpatrick that he lives on a street named for a Confederate soldier. In fact the street in McLean, Virginia, not far from the nation's capital, is named for Mottrom Dulany Ball, a captain in the Fairfax cavalry who was among the first Confederate officers taken prisoner in the Civil War. Mottrom Drive is among scores of side streets identified last year by a Fairfax County commission tasked with ferreting out forgotten names of the Confederacy.

  • Genocide ‘in my own backyard’: How NC educators long ignored state’s eugenics history

    “This is something that is such a major part of not only North Carolina history, but U.S. history, and it’s just something that had never been mentioned to me.’

  • Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon Argues Streaming Services Like Spotify ‘Devalue Recorded Music’

    Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon is fed up with the way audio streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and others compensate artists, saying during an interview with music magazine NME that he’s worried the royalty structures in streaming will make it harder for new bands to find success. The British pop music icons might have over 6.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, but they’re making less than a penny per stream of their hit songs, the same as many other chart-topping artis

  • Tesla will require masks for all workers at its Nevada battery factory

    Tesla will reportedly demand that all workers at its Nevada Gigafactory wear masks, representing a sharp contrast to its defiance in 2020.

  • California promised 100% rent forgiveness for struggling tenants. Most are still waiting

    Low-income renters who have been waiting months for aid say they are facing eviction threats and rising debts: ‘This is a nightmare’ Isa Tabora, a tenant in La Puente, has been waiting since May for rent relief. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian California’s ambitious program to provide rent relief to every low-income tenant struggling during the pandemic has been plagued by delays and challenges, and some renters who are waiting for the aid to arrive say they are now facing eviction threat

  • Battle for the Soul: can Joe Biden beat Trump’s Republicans in the war of words?

    The president appeals to the ‘civil religion’ of Washington and Kennedy. His opponents use weasel words and seek to limit democracy. The stakes could not be higher Joe Biden delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on 13 July. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Joe Biden declared his third candidacy for president on 25 April 2019 in a three-and-a-half minute video. The format was new, but for Biden relied on an old-fashioned co

  • Japan win gold in baseball, an existential crisis dressed up as an Olympic sport

    The host nation were deservedly ecstatic after their win against the US. But how much value can be placed on an event when the best athletes do not show up? Japan celebrate their victory in the baseball final. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters As Japan cheered its first and perhaps last title it was time to bid farewell to an existential crisis dressed up as an Olympic sport. Why are we here? Will we ever see each other again? If a Fan Cam scans the stands for people dancing to Uptown Funk, in a s

  • Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections

    Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections

  • Ryan Reynolds Shares What It’s Like to Have His Daughters’ Names in a Taylor Swift Song

    Swift had reached out to the couple to ask permission before using the names for the track. Reynolds said, “We trust her implicitly and she's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has...

  • Here are the eight brightest Olympic stars, including some surprises, from track and field

    Three world records and 12 Olympic records were set over the course of 10 days, including hurdler Sydney McLaughlin

  • Two Seattle cops fired for being present at Jan. 6 insurrection

    Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Friday that two police officers were terminated for being present and "directly next" to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.State of play: The officers, Caitlin and Alexander Everett, who are married, said they were standing 30 to 50 yards away from the Capitol and never saw any sign of disturbance. However, FBI photographs showed them standing "directly next" to the Capitol building.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Sue Bird confirms Tokyo is her final Olympics, Diana Taurasi (jokingly?) says 'See you in Paris'

    Head coach Dawn Staley is stepping away as well.

  • White House steels itself for fight over ATF nominee

    The White House is steeling itself for a battle over President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department’s gun agency as allegations of racist remarks and incomplete disclosures call into question his ability to oversee the enforcement body.

  • Trump sees limits to his GOP sway as infrastructure advances: The Note

    The coming days figure to be defined by who and what gives on the Democratic side, with President Joe Biden's own party forced to confront divisions in seeking to pass the largest pieces of their collective agenda. Former President Donald Trump is warning his party to hold out, yet key GOP lawmakers either are not listening or do not care. For all the sway Trump holds over the direction of the Republican Party, his denunciations of the bipartisan infrastructure package have been largely ignored.

  • Russell Wilson thinks the Seahawks’ offense can be the best in the league

    This time of year, every glass is half full and every team is undefeated. In Seattle, where the quarterback made clear his unhappiness with the offense, the team’s new approach has him thinking that the Seahawks can made a major improvement. “I think we can be the number one offense in football,” Wilson told reporters [more]

  • EXCLUSIVE: Oakland robbery victims thank bystander who intervened

    A Good Samaritan who happened to be walking nearby sprang into action shortly after he heard the women screaming. In the video, you can see him fall to the ground as he is shot in the left armpit and right thigh.

  • Packers like pair of rookies for returner roles on special teams

    Packers' third-round pick Amari Rodgers is the favorite at punt returner, while seventh-round pick Kylin Hill is getting a long look at kick returner.