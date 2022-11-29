Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men in Moscow as suspect at large

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.

In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their daughter a note on the back of a receipt at her workplace with the warning: “You better watch out.”

In another, the caller said that a man was “walking around taking down the posters with the tip line information” – believed to be the tip line for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin.

While several of the reports appear to be disturbing, they also reveal how the community is racked by fear as no arrests have been made and no suspects named in the case.

10:20 , Rachel Sharp

Police have said they won’t release details on why they believe the University of Idaho students were targeted, in order to protect the ongoing investigation.

Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released.

Aaron Snell, with Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that information about the targeted murders is being handled with caution so as to not jeopardise the investigation, which has entered its second week with no arrests or major developments.

“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” he said.

Although behavioural analysts are working on a profile, it will only be used to “refine” the investigation and will not be released to the public because it could “potentially put more fear, more suspicion on a wide variety of people,” he said.

Andrea Blanco reports:

Idaho police will keep details ‘from view’ to protect Moscow murder investigation

Terror grips Idaho college town after quadruple murder

10:00 , Rachel Sharp

With a population around 25,000 on the border with Washington state, Moscow has been reeling since a 911 call around noon on 13 November led police to the gruesome discovery of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.

They were found on the second and third floors of a house the women shared on King Road with two other roommates who police said slept through the attack.

Locals tell The Independent’s Sheila Flynn how fear is deepening as time goes by without any arrests and with little information from police.

Guns, deadbolts and mass student exodus: Terror grips Idaho town after murders

Idaho police record surge in calls since college murders

09:41 , Rachel Sharp

Police in Moscow have been grappling with a surge in calls since four friends were found butchered in their rental home – as the community remains racked by fear and University of Idaho students are set to return to campus with the killer still at large.

Since 13 November, Moscow Police have received 78 calls for “unusual circumstances” and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18 respectively in the whole of October, according to data released on Sunday by the department.

Police revealed that, in many cases, the concerned callers had alerted their friends or family members prior to calling authorities.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Idaho police see surge in calls since brutal murders of four college students

Police fail to zero in on any suspects

09:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Police in Moscow have said that they still not have not identified any suspect in the murder investigation of the four students.

In a Facebook post, the police said: “At this time, no suspect has been identified, and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”

The police have urged the community to stay away from speculation.

“There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”

Murder victim’s father says police have told him nothing for days

08:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in a brutal knife attack has said he is “definitely concerned” about the investigation as he revealed that he has had zero contact with police for several days.

Steve Goncalves said that he last heard from law enforcement trying to catch Kaylee Goncalves’ killer at around 5pm on Wednesday (23 November).

Read more:

Kaylee Goncalves’ father says he is ‘concerned’ with Idaho police silence on murders

Police acknowledge 'sense of fear'

07:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Police in Moscow have acknowledged that there is a sense of fear in the community after four University of Idaho students were found murdered at their off-campus home on 13 November.

In an update on Facebook on Sunday police said: “We understand there is a sense of fear within our community.”

Police added that since 13 November 78 calls have been received for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October.

'Increased' security on University campus

06:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

University of Idaho has increased security on campus as students returned from Thanksgiving break.

In an Instagram post, the University said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”

At a press conference university president Scott Green said: “We’re making security our top priority. We’re also planning for the very real possibility that some students aren’t comfortable returning to campus. We will do our best to meet the needs of all students.”

Police dispel more rumours

05:03 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Moscow police have shot down more rumours relating to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students on 13 November.

In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.

They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.

Police have also urged the community to only rely on “vetted” information released by authorities to avoid stoking fear.

Fundraiser will buy personal alarms for over 1900 students

03:39 , Io Dodds

The former University of Idaho student who raised money to buy personal alarms for women in Moscow says she now has enough to equip more than 1900 people.

In an interview with The Independent, Kerry Uhlorn of Boise, Idaho said she had raised nearly $20,000 through a private Facebook group, which will buy 737 alarms for all women in the college's sorority system and another 1200 to any student who wants one.

The 37-year-old radiology technician, who graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007, says she set out to buy just five or ten alarms for members of her old sorority, Delta Gamma.

"I think after this event everyone just felt helpless. People didn’t know what to do and this effort has given them a tangible way to help," Ms Uhlorn said.

The alarms, made by a company called She's Birdy, make a loud noise and emit bright flashing light when activated, which Ms Uhlorn hopes would be "enough to scare a potential attacker away or at least bring attention to the victim".

She added: "The hope is that these will give the students on campus a small sense of security, and also just let them know that their alumni and others deeply care about keeping them and the University that we love a safe space for them.

'Caller states her vehicle is blocked in by reporters'

02:38 , Io Dodds

Some of the recent 911 calls to Moscow Police testify to the impact of the murder investigation itself, as well as the national media storm that has accompanied it.

"RP [reporting person] has concerns and questions about the media interfering with the RP's life and daily activities," says a public log of one call on Tuesday 22 November.

A different log from the previous day says: "RP's vehicle is blocked in by caution tape. RP stated she is unable to leave due to the caution tape and reporters blocking the exits."

911 caller reports 'suspicious man' removing tip line posters

01:43 , Io Dodds

A 911 caller in Moscow told police that they had seen a "suspicious" man walking around removing posters with information about a tip line last Tuesday.

It's not clear exactly what tip line that was, but there is a good chance it was the Moscow Police Department's tip line at 208-883-7180, which has been advertised in connection with this month's murders.

Other citizens reported men or women screaming nearby, mysterious knocks on their doors and windows, alarming noises near their houses, and in one case, returning to their house to find a bedroom door locked when no one else should have been home.

Idaho woman raises $19,000 to give students personal alarms

00:55 , Io Dodds

A University of Idaho alumna has raised thousands of dollars to buy personal alarms for women on campus.

Kerry Uhlorn, a resident of Boise, Idaho who was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority during her student days, told KREM 2 that she was horrified by the murders and wanted to help.

According to CNN, she has now raised at least $19,000 to buy alarm keychains from a company called She's Birdie, which make a loud noise and flash a bright light when activated.

Though she initially set out only to buy alarms for every member of the university's fraternity and sorority system, she received enough money to equip at least 900 other women too.

She said that she hoped the fundraiser would reassure students that "their community and alumni support them", and give them a "little token [that will] hopefully bring comfort and safety."

'It's definitely a different vibe'

00:21 , Io Dodds

University of Idaho students returning from the Thanksgiving break have said the town is a different place since the murders.

"It definitely feels a little bit different," Hayden Rich told CNN. “It’s kind of a different vibe. It seems kind of a sad setting. It is kind of quiet."

Another student, Ava Forsyth, said her housemate was staying home at night because she does not feel safe, while she herself has been using the campus walking security service when going out at night.

Witness claims ‘food truck man’ wanted to help victims get home

Monday 28 November 2022 23:37 , Io Dodds

It's worth examining just what happened at the Moscow food truck where Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves got food before their deaths, which has become a focus of online discussion.

Once again, police have said that the man in a white hoodie seen interacting with the women at the food truck, dubbed "food truck man" on Reddit, is not a suspect.

A man called Joe Vidot claims to have witnessed this interaction, telling DailyMail.com that he believed the man was "trying to help them get home safe".

Mr Vidot’s impression was that the man was "there to make sure that they got home safe" because they appeared "super drunk". He admitted that he did not know the man personally, saying: “I thought he was a solid guy. Believe me when I tell you that his vibe was not bad.”

After that, a car pulled up and a man called out to the women, leading them to "ditch" the man. "I said, 'bro, they're leaving'," said Mr Vidot. "He said, 'what the f?' And I said, 'sorry, brother'."

Mr Vidot said that he was sober during this interaction.

Reddit zooms in on audio clip from Moscow food truck

Monday 28 November 2022 23:12 , Io Dodds

On the 'Idaho Murders' Reddit board that has sprung up since the killings, many users have focused on an audio clip that may feature one of the victims just hours before her death.

In the clip, taken from an online live stream by a food truck that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves visited on the night of their deaths, a woman's voice can be heard saying "stop being weird!" or possibly "f*** you!"

The voice lines up with a moment when one of the two women points dramatically at a man in a white hoodie standing a few feet away, suggesting it may be one of them speaking.

But having listened to this clip carefully and repeatedly, with boosted volume, I’m still not entirely certain what is being said or who is saying it. There are a lot of people lingering and chatting around the food truck, and the audio is pretty muddy.

Additionally, police have now said that the man in the white hoodie is not considered a suspect, despite drawing early suspicion from reporters and internet sleuths.

Redditors were divided on whether the man was bothering the women with bad intentions or attempting to help them because they appeared drunk (as another witness has since claimed).

"If he’s not involved," said one Reddit user, "he’s the unluckiest mf’er ever."

'Caller is scared about recent events'

Monday 28 November 2022 22:42 , Io Dodds

Many of the 911 calls logged by Moscow Police describe "suspicious" men lingering around on the street or outside people's houses.

Various callers report (in the words of police or 911 staff), a "male standing near bike rack look[ing] like he was trying to hide", a "male trespass[er]", a "male acting strange and throwing things into a dumpster", a "suspicious male", and "a male wandering around" a certain area twice in one week.

On Monday 14 November, the day after the murders became public knowledge, someone reported a man outside their house taking photos of the upper floors.

One person reported that someone had knocked on their door and then walked away, saying "they have a big dog, try a different house". Another said a woman walked into their house, saying that she was a cleaner and had gotten the wrong address.

Meanwhile, a caller around 5am on Tuesday 15 November apparently just wanted reassurance. "RP [reporting person] would like to speak with an officer," says the log. "Scared about recent events and wants to keep his kids home from school again today."

911 calls report ‘suspicious males’ and ‘prowling vehicles'

Monday 28 November 2022 21:54 , Io Dodds

Records of 911 calls in Moscow, Idaho reveal the deep fear and unease that residents are feeling following the murders on 13 November.

As my colleague Rachel Sharp reported earlier, Moscow's police department has received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in the last two weeks than in the whole of October.

And because the department releases daily summaries of 911 calls, we can get a sense of what those 911 calls were about.

"Owner noticed a mark on the column inside that looks like blood today," says the log of one call from a laundromat owner on Wednesday 23 November. Though an officer responded, they did not file any report.

Other calls that day include a "complaint of male at dog park asking strange questions" (no report filed) and a report of a "suspicious" man sitting inside a white sedan car (no report).

One caller on Friday 18 November complained of a man at the dog park "asking strange questions", while another reported of a vehicle "prowling" near them. A University of Idaho security employee also reported a "suspicious male" that evening.

‘Culprit may have killed before’, says former FBI agent

Monday 28 November 2022 20:04 , Io Dodds

Another former FBI agent has speculated that the murderer is a young man who could pass unnoticed among the student community in the victims' neighbourhood.

Jonathan Gilliam, who served in the US Navy SEALS before working as an undercover air marshal and FBI special agent, told Fox and Friends that the killing may have been an "escalation" from someone who had been violent before.

"I'm pretty sure that this was a young male, somebody who can get into the house and get out in that neighborhood without being seen," Mr Gilliam said.

"I don't think it was two people, because the more people you have going into that house, the more likely it is that they were gonna be seen.

"So I think it's one male, young enough to have been in that neighbourhood."

He suggested that, since the ground floor of the house was undisturbed, the killer might have entered the house via the second floor, perhaps by climbing a tree in the wooded area behind it.

He also claimed that it was unlikely to be the first time the killer had showed "strange or menacing behaviour", nor the last time they might do so.

Mr Gilliam has previously claimed that the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia whose members are currently on trial for their role in the storming of the Capitol last year, is merely "a paper tiger of people who love this nation and who try to make their lives safer by coming together".

Former FBI agent says killer likely knew victims' house

Monday 28 November 2022 19:26 , Io Dodds

A former FBI investigator has said that the killer was likely to be someone known to the victims.

"There are a couple of things that are starting to suggest that there was someone in these people's orbit that caused this incident to come about," Bill Daly, a private security consultant who worked for the FBI in New York from 1973 to 1983, told Fox News on Sunday.

"Someone would've had to know the inside of the home, know their routine... if it was someone on a rampage, like a mass murderer, they would've also gone downstairs and harmed the others."

‘That’s a real delicate question'

Monday 28 November 2022 18:58 , Io Dodds

Idaho Police have said that whether the murderer targeted one or all of the students is a “delicate question” that they still can’t publicly answer.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell said: “That's part of the ongoing investigation. That's a real delicate question, and when we're able to say that or if we're able to say that, we'll definitely do that.

”It's very similar to the whole stalking, right. Potentially if there was a stalker, that would be somebody of extreme interest.

“You can't lay all your cards out at once. We're trying to find the various potential participants.”

Public urged to submit tips about ‘unusual behaviour’ on night of murders

Monday 28 November 2022 18:10 , Rachel Sharp

The public has been urged to submit tips about any “unusual behaviour” they may have witnessed in the area on the night of the murders.

All four victims had been out on the Saturday night (12 November) – returning in the early hours of the morning where they were murdered at around 3am or 4am, police said.

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a party at Sigma Chi house together and arrived back at the home at around 1.45am.

Goncalves and Mogen had spent the night at The Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, before stopping by a food truck and then getting a ride home from an unnamed “private party”.

Investigators previously said that the two best friends also arrived home at around 1.45am but updated the timeline on Sunday to reveal that they arrived at the property at around 1.56am, citing “digital evidence”.

The two surviving roommatres were also out that night and arrived home at around 1am, police said.

Investigators are now seeking tips and surveillance video of any unusual behavior on the night of 12 November into the early hours of 13 November while Goncalves and Mogen were in downtown Moscow and while Kernodle and Chapin were at the Sigma Chi house.

Police previously asked for outside surveillance footage taken from 3 am to 6am on 13 November from businesses and homes around two areas of interest. These areas span: West Taylor Ave (north boundary), West Palouse River Dr (south boundary), Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 S (east boundary) and Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary).

Victims’ sister posts heartbreaking tributes

Monday 28 November 2022 17:50 , Rachel Sharp

The devastated sister of victim Kaylee Goncalves has shared a new heartbreaking tribute to her sibling.

Autumn Goncalves uploaded an Instagram story on Monday morning featuring a brief video of the sisters posing together, with the Coldplay song The Scientist playing over the top.

“I love you so much sissy, I miss you more as the days go on,” she wrote.

Heartbreaking tribute to Kaylee Goncalves (Autumn Goncalves/Instagram)

Authorities push back on rumours about victim’s dog

Monday 28 November 2022 17:30 , Rachel Sharp

Officials are pushing back against rumours which have circled about a dog belonging to one of the murder victims, after it was found unharmed at the crime scene.

Last week, investigators in Moscow revealed that Kaylee Goncalves’ pet dog Murphy was inside the home when the bodies of the four victims were discovered at around midday on 13 November.

Goncalves shared the dog with her long-term ex-boyfriend. He has been ruled out as a suspect in the killings.

Speculation has been swirling online about whether or not the dog was barking at the time of the murders – with internet sleuths using the detail as a benchmark for whether or not the animal may have been familiar with the killer.

Aaron Snell, director of communications for the Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital that officials have not confirmed whether or not the dog was barking.

The only information so far confirmed about the pet is that it was in the home when police arrived on the scene.

His comments come as officials are continuing to come up against online speculation and unfounded rumours given the high-profile nature of the case.

Moscow Police update timeline of two of the victims’ last known movements

Monday 28 November 2022 17:10 , Rachel Sharp

Moscow Police have updated the timeline of two of the victims’ last known movements, citing “digital evidence”.

In a press release on Sunday, police revealed that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen returned to the home on King Road from their night out at around 1.56am on 13 November.

Investigators previously said that the two best friends arrived home at around 1.45am.

“Arrival time has been updated based on digital evidence collected by investigators,” authorities said.

The pair had spent the night at the Corner Club in downtown Moscow, arriving at around 10pm on 12 November and leaving at around 1.30am the next morning. They then paid a visit to the Grub Truck late night food spot at around 1.40am before getting a ride home from a private party.

The other two victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin arrived back at the home at around 1.45am, police said.

Police blast online rumours as a ‘disservice’ to victims’ families

Monday 28 November 2022 16:50 , Rachel Sharp

Police in Idaho have blasted the spread of rumours online as a “disservice” to the families of the four students murdered in the brutal knife attack.

Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital that “there’s a lot of speculation out there”.

“Ultimately, detectives on scene have the information. The people that are working this case from all three agencies … they’re the best and the brightest, and they have the most up-to-date resources,” he said.

He added that the rumours do “a disservice to the families and to the community because it puts out additional information that hasn’t been vetted”.

Police have debunked several online rumours about the case such as an inaccurate theory that the victims were bound and gagged when they were found.

Several other cases or unusual incidents which have been linked to the case have also now been ruled out, including a 2021 stabbing 400 miles away in Oregon.

Idaho police record surge in calls since college murders as students return to Moscow after Thanksgiving

Monday 28 November 2022 16:30 , Rachel Sharp

Police in Moscow have been grappling with a surge in calls since four friends were found butchered in their rental home – as the community remains racked by fear and University of Idaho students are set to return to campus with the killer still at large.

It’s now been two weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.

No suspects have been identified, no arrests have been made and the murder weapon is still nowhere to be found, leaving the small and notoriously safe college town on edge.

Since 13 November, Moscow Police have received 78 calls for “unusual circumstances” and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones, an increase from 70 and 18 respectively in the whole of October, according to data released on Sunday by the department.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Idaho police see surge in calls since brutal murders of four college students

Idaho police will keep details ‘from view’ to protect investigation

Monday 28 November 2022 16:10 , Rachel Sharp

Police have said they won’t release details on why they believe the University of Idaho students were targeted, in order to protect the ongoing investigation.

Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released.

Aaron Snell, with Idaho State Police, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that information about the targeted murders is being handled with caution so as to not jeopardise the investigation, which has entered its second week with no arrests or major developments.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:

Idaho police will keep details ‘from view’ to protect Moscow murder investigation

Investigators still unable to rule out stalker

Monday 28 November 2022 15:50 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators have still been unable to rule out the possibility that one of the victim’s – Kaylee Goncalves – had a stalker.

Goncalves, 21, reportedly confided in friends before her death that she believed she was stalked by someone.

The identity of the alleged stalker is not known.

Last week, police said that they were looking into the theory but had been unable to either confirm or deny it.

In an update on Sunday, Moscow Police revealed that – despite “hundreds” of tips about the suspected stalker – they are still at something of a loss.

“Investigators have looked extensively into information received about Kaylee having a stalker. They have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic but have not verified or identified a stalker,” police said in a press release.

“Anyone with information about a potential stalker or unusual instances is asked to contact the tip line.”

Debunked rumours and potential links to the murders:

Monday 28 November 2022 15:30 , Rachel Sharp

Two weeks on from the murders, no suspects have been identified and no arrests made.

While law enforcement are now remaining tightlipped about several parts of the investigation including why they believe the murders were targeted, officials have debunked several rumours and ruled out several potential ties to the killings.

This is what police have ruled out:

Online rumours that the victims were tied and gagged are false

Case is not linked to a 2021 double stabbing of a couple in Oregon

Case is also not connected to a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington

There is no link between the case and recent reports of a skinned dog in Latah County

There is also no link to reports of dead animals being left on a resident’s property

What we know about the 911 call:

Monday 28 November 2022 15:10 , Rachel Sharp

All four victims are believed to have been killed at around 3am or 4am on the morning of 13 November.

The attack was brutal with each victim stabbed multiple times.

However, police were not called to the home until a 911 call was made at 11.58am on Sunday, alerting officers to an “unconscious individual” in the home on King Road.

Police said that the roommates slept through the murders and when they woke up on the Sunday, they called some unidentified friends to the home because they believed that one of the victims on the second floor “had passed out and was not waking up”.

After the friends arrived on the scene, the 911 call was made from one of the surviving roommates’ cell phones inside the home.

The roommates and the unidentified friends were still on the scene when officers arrived. The officers found the bodies of two of the victims on the second floor and the other two victims on the third floor.

It is unclear what the roommates and “other friends” had discovered prior to placing the call and what led them to describe a victim as merely “unconscious”.

Police have also refused to reveal who made the 911 call and have not released the identity of the friends who were on the scene when they arrived. They have revealed that multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before officers arrived at the crime scene.

Former student distributes personal alarms

Monday 28 November 2022 14:50 , Rachel Sharp

A former University of Idaho student has raised more than $19,000 to buy and distribute personal alarms to try to keep students safe as they return to Moscow after Thanksgiving.

Kelly Ulhorn told CNN that her grassroots efforts to increase safety on the campus has “exploded” as residents come together to try to protect each other with the killer or killers still at large.

“It’s been completely overwhelming in the best possible way,” she said.

“Something that started so very, very small, has just exploded and it’s amazing to see the community come together like this.”

Local lock store Moscow Lock Shop has also revealed that it can’t keep up with the demand for deadbolts as the community is gripped by fear.

“If you imagine that there’s two of us working, and then we’re going out and actually doing calls, and there’s 50 phone calls in one day ... we’re not getting them all done,” locksmith Casper Combs, 28, told The Independent last week.

Most of the calls come from landlords and scared parents of students at the university – “typically moms who are worried about their kids”.

Police hit out at rumours ‘stoking fears’

Monday 28 November 2022 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

Police have hit out at the spread of rumours about the unsolved quadruple homicide, warning that it is “stoking fears” in the community.

“At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public,” Moscow Police Department said in a press release on Sunday.

“There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts. We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress.”

Moscow has not witnessed a murder in the small, notoriously safe college town since 2015.

Two weeks on from the brutal knife attack on four students as they slept in their rental home, the killer or killers are still at large.

Moscow prepares to hold vigil

Monday 28 November 2022 14:10 , Rachel Sharp

The small college town of Moscow is preparing to hold a vigil on Wednesday in memory of the four victims murdered in a brutal knife attack on 13 November.

The University of Idaho will host the event at the Moscow campus at 5pm local time on 30 November followed by an event at the Boise campus at 6pm.

The university will “honor the memory of Ethan, Xana, Madison and Kaylee,” it says.

People will also be able to join the vigil remotely.

The vigil was originally slated to take place in the days after the murders but was postponed as the town emptied, with terrified students upping sticks and leaving in fear with the killer or killers still at large.

Idaho police insist crime scene was secured correctly and they believe in integrity of investigation

Monday 28 November 2022 13:50 , Rachel Sharp

Idaho officials have insisted that the crime scene was secured correctly and that they believe in the integrity of the investigation.

On Saturday, Idaho State Police communications director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital that investigators working on the case “have the information” but are intentionally withholding it in order to try to catch the killer.

“Ultimately, detectives on the scene have the information,” he said.

“The people that are working this case from all three agencies… they’re the best and the brightest and they have the most up-to-date resources.”

He added that officials have more information than they are releasing but cannot share it in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don’t think that that’s going to be a wise choice,” he said, adding that keeping information “from view is going to be critical [in] trying to develop” the investigation in the future.

This includes information around why they believe the murders were targeted and a profile of the killer which is being created by behavioural experts.

113 pieces evidence collected

Monday 28 November 2022 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

At least 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and around 4,000 photographs taken from the crime scene in the two weeks since the four students were found dead in an off-campus home, according to Moscow Police.

At least 488 digital media submissions – including photos and videos – have also been received by the FBI after issuing an appeal to the public to send in tips and surveillance footage from around the small college town in the hours before and after the murders.

Investigators have also developed multiple 3D scans of the home and Idaho State Police Forensic Science scientists and technicians arec working hundreds of hours to try to identify the killer or killers.

Idaho governor pledges $1m to investigation

Monday 28 November 2022 13:10 , Rachel Sharp

Idaho Governor Brad Little has pledged to channel up to $1m in state emergency funds to help solve the murders of the four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

On Wednesday, the governor promised to offer up to $1m in financial assistance to help boost the investigation into the 13 November knife attack.

Two weeks on from the murders, no arrests have been made and no suspects named.