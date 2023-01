The Daily Beast

DVV EntertainmentRRR went up against some seemingly stiff competition in the Best Song category at this year’s Golden Globes. But if you’ve actually seen the epic film, a Telugu-language adventure of over-the-top, glorious scale, you know that “Naatu Naatu” is the most deserving winner of the bunch.Still, honoring M. M. Keeravani’s fantastic Bollywood-style song seems like an atypical choice. Also nominated were songs by Taylor Swift (the flaccid “Carolina”) and Lady Gaga (that song from Top Gun