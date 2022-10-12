Idaho County officials discuss building expanded law enforcement complex

Oct. 12—GRANGEVILLE — Although the Idaho County commissioners still hope to break ground on a new jail and sheriff's office complex next spring, a new windfall of money from the federal government is opening up possibilities for an expanded vision.

The commissioners met Tuesday with other Idaho County officials to discuss whether to go ahead with the original idea or to consider adding a new courthouse along with the jail and sheriff's office.

The county received word Sept. 29 that it will receive $5.1 million each year for the next two years from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund payment to counties. The money can be used to expand public services and infrastructure. (See related story on Page 1A).

The county has been planning to build a jail and sheriff's office complex using $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act and economic recovery-related funding. The proposed jail would cost about $7.5 million and is intended to replace the current jail, which was built in the mid-1950s and houses only 11 inmates. A new 50-bed jail would have space for both women and men, as well as close-custody inmates.

The original plan also involves relocating the sheriff's offices — including the motor vehicle licensing and detective departments that are currently housed in the second floor and the basement of the courthouse — to the new jail facility.

County officials discussed several possibilities Tuesday, including building a whole new complex on property near the Idaho County Airport already owned by the county. Other ideas involved trying to buy the U.S. Forest Service building next to the airport and adding a jail or building a jail annex onto the current courthouse.

Several county department heads expressed the desire to keep all the county offices in one location. One important consideration is to keep the sheriff's office in proximity to other offices that have occasionally had security threats related to their business.

Commissioner Denis Duman said whatever the county finally decides to do, the project has to be built with future expansion in mind. County officials plan to discuss the matter further at the commissioners' meeting Oct. 25.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.