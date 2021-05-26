Idaho couple appear in court in missing children case

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell appeared separately in an Idaho court on Wednesday as they face murder charges in the deaths of her two children and his ex-wife. Prosecutors claim the couple used their belief in doomsday scenarios to encourage and justify the killings.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were reported missing in 2019 by the younger child's grandparents. Their remains were found in their step-father's backyard last summer.

The investigation expanded to include the deaths of Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy, Lori Vallow Daybell's ex-husband Charles Vallow and her brother Alex Cox, who killed Charles Vallow, claiming self-defense.

The couple married two weeks after Tammy Daybell's death. Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Hawaii while the couple were on their honeymoon. A judge ordered the couple to produce the children, but they never cooperated.

The couple is also accused of profiting from the deaths. Court documents reveal Chad Daybell took out a large life insurance policy on Tammy Daybell, and Lori Vallow Daybell continued to collect her children's Social Security survivor benefits after their deaths.

The 7-year-old's grandparents have been demanding justice. "I have total and 100% belief that this is going to happen. She's going to be held accountable 100% for everything," said Kay Woodcock in March 2020.

Chad Daybell has written several doomsday books and allegedly led a dangerous cult. Investigators say Lori Vallow Daybell believed her children had become "zombies."

If convicted, the crimes are punishable by death or life imprisonment.

