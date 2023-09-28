Idaho couple charged with felony kidnapping after mother alleged son taken in Phoenix

A Canyon County couple was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony kidnapping after an Arizona woman reported her juvenile son had been abducted, and police found him a day later in Idaho with the female suspect, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, Wilder police working with Canyon County sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Rettkowski, 40, and his wife, Alisha Rettkowski, 34, of Greenleaf, and booked the couple into the Canyon County Jail, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office charged both suspects with felony second-degree kidnapping Wednesday. A judge set bond for the Rettkowskis at $100,000 each, according to court records.

Alisha Rettkowski posted bail and was released later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Matthew Rettkowski remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to Canyon County’s online jail roster.

Police alleged the married couple developed a plan to kidnap the boy from his mother in Arizona this past weekend. The boy had recently relocated from Greenleaf with his father to live with his mother in Phoenix, the news release reported.

The mother called police in Wilder, rural Greenleaf’s neighboring city, to file the report Monday and accused Matthew Rettkowski of being her son’s abductor, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, police located the missing boy with Alisha Rettkowski in Nampa, sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman, and arrested the couple.

The Rettkowskis are scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6 in Canyon County Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wilder Police Department at (208) 454-7531 or Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7510.