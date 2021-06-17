This Idaho couple won $50,000 in the lottery last year. They just won even more

When Diane Chavez’s husband won a hefty lottery prize in 2020, they didn’t get to see their big check.

The Idaho Lottery offices were shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19, so the couple couldn’t claim their prize inside.

Months later, however, they’d get a second chance. Chavez, who lives in Nampa, won a bigger prize, making it the couple’s second big lottery win in the past year. She purchased the winning ticket at a Tobacco Connection store in Nampa, Idaho Lottery said.

An Idaho couple won two lottery prizes in the past year.

“She and her husband were delighted to uncover a $200,000 Grand Fortune from their latest Scratch ticket purchase,” Idaho Lottery said on Facebook. “And this time ... she got to hold the big check.”

The odds of winning a Grand Fortune $200,000 prize are 1 in 169,208, according to the Idaho Lottery.

The odds of winning two lottery prizes in one year may be even smaller.

Chavez isn’t the first to win multiple prizes from the Idaho Lottery, though.

In February, an Idaho woman defied all odds when she bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in different cities. The Idaho Lottery estimated that the odds of the two wins are about 1 in 282.5 million.

“Those once in-a-millennia odds are what Orlene Peterson of Coeur d’Alene beat to claim the last top prize of $300,000 on the Scratch Game Comin’ in Hot, and the first top prize of $200,000 on the Scratch Game Grand Fortune,” Idaho Lottery said in the news release.

Some people have had even better luck. Bryan Moss, the owner of Newko Sport Nutrition, claimed his sixth large lottery prize in January. His $250,000 prize was the largest he’s ever won, and it was his first top prize, according to the Idaho Lottery.

“Can I give you money to play for me?” one of Moss’ friends said on his Facebook post. “I definitely don’t have that kind of success.”

