Idaho Democrats call for special session to pause gas tax as prices reach record highs

Idaho Democrats on Tuesday proposed pausing gasoline taxes as the cost of fuel reaches a historic high.

Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, asked Republican Gov. Brad Little to call a special session of the Idaho Legislature so lawmakers can enact a six-month gas tax holiday or equivalent rebate.

The average price of gas in Idaho eclipsed $5 per gallon this week for the first time in state history, according to the American Automobile Association. The $5.025 average is slightly higher than the national average of $4.955.

“Idahoans are hurting,” Nelson and Ruchti wrote in a letter to the governor. “In 2022, families across this state have watched prices for ordinary, everyday goods increase substantially, which is straining their ability to keep up with the cost of living.”

Idaho’s gas tax is 32 cents per gallon. A six-month pause on the tax would cost the state $180 million, the Democratic lawmakers said.

In Idaho, only the governor has the constitutional authority to call a legislative session. Little is reviewing the Democrats’ request, Little’s spokesperson Madison Hardy said in an emailed statement.

“Gov. Little and Republicans in the Idaho Legislature this year championed immediate and ongoing historic tax relief for working individuals and families to help offset soaring inflation and gas prices — problems created by President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ mishandling of the economy,” Hardy said. “Every single Idaho Democrat legislator voted against the ongoing tax cuts and immediate tax rebates just a few months ago.”

Democrats in both chambers opposed a bill this session that provided income tax cuts and rebates. They argued the $600 million price tag would limit other types of tax relief, such as property or grocery tax cuts.

Hardy said Little plans to propose tax cuts again next year as forecasts show a $1.3 billion revenue surplus.

“The state has the money to provide gas tax relief, and the need is clear,” Nelson said in a Wednesday news release. “The only thing that remains is the will to do it.”

Democratic lawmakers also noted a 10% increase in food costs over 12 months, calculated by the Idaho Fiscal Policy Center.

“My constituents are feeling the pinch,” Nelson said in the news release. “They are paying more to drive to work and the grocery store. And when they get there the groceries are more expensive.”

House and Senate GOP caucus leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.