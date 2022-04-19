Idaho Department of Correction officer involved in Boise County shooting; man injured

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole officer was involved in a shooting Monday that left a man injured, according to the department.

At 2 p.m. a man being supervised by the department was injured and taken by air ambulance to a Boise area hospital, according to a tweet from the department and IDOC spokesperson Jeff Ray. The man was not immediately identified.

The shooting occurred in Gardena, an unincorporated community north of Horseshoe Bend in Boise County.

State police are investigating, according to the tweet. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“IDOC will refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing,” according to the tweet.