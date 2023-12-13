Idaho Department of Finance warns of internet scams. Website posed as licensed lender

The Idaho Department of Finance is warning consumers to be aware of phony websites this holiday season.

The department was recently alerted to a website purporting to represent Idaho licensed lender Ace Cash Express, according to a news release. While it immediately worked to have the website taken down, scammers typically just create new ones, the agency said.

Patricia Perkins, director of the department, said Idahoans should exercise a healthy amount of skepticism when visiting websites, especially those claiming to be licensed lenders.

“As these scams are growing increasingly sophisticated, it is more important than ever to do your homework,” Perkins said in the release. “Simply Googling the address a company lists on their website can be telling. If the address is an empty lot, a P.O. Box or a private residence, these are definite red flags.”

Other tips to avoid falling prey to online scams include bookmarking websites you’ve confirmed are legitimate and calling phone numbers listed on the website to ask questions. Don’t forget to check the URL carefully, because scammers will make slight changes to known web addresses to confuse you, the release said.

But most importantly, avoid providing any personal or financial information without verifying the website’s legitimacy.

Visit the Idaho Department of Finance’s website and select the “Licensee and Institution Search” tab for a list of regulated consumer lenders in Idaho.

