Idaho Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Charged With Conspiring to Kill Ex-Husband

Lori Daybell Vallow, an Idaho mother facing murder charges in the deaths of her two children, was hit with another charge Tuesday: conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband.

A grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, charged Vallow with conspiring to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed in July 2019, just months before Lori Vallow would go on to marry her fourth husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow's brother, Alexander Cox, who died in November 2019, had confessed to 911 dispatchers that he shot Charles Vallow, but said it was in self-defense.

According to the indictment, however, Vallow “agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder” in the death of Charles Vallow.

The indictment is just the latest twist in a bizarre years-long saga that gained nationwide attention after Vallow’s children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, vanished in October 2019. Vallow married Daybell just a few weeks after the the kids were last seen—and after the former spouses of both Lori and Chad died in suspicious circumstances.

Vallow’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell, faces similar charges of murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in the home they shared in October 2019. Daybell and Vallow married the same month Tammy Daybell died. The pair texted about Tammy Daybell “being possessed by a spirit,” according to court records. Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

Vallow was found unfit to stand trial for the deaths of her two children, both of whom were found buried in shallow graves last year. Authorities described Ryan’s body, found in a pet cemetery, as “a mass of burnt flesh and charred bone.”

Vallow and Daybell allegedly not only misled investigators after their children were declared missing in October 2020 but went on vacation to Hawaii.

The couple allegedly justified murdering their two children with their “religious beliefs,” a version of the Church of Latter Day Saints that involves near-death experiences and armageddon, as described in Daybell’s writings.

Vallow was committed to a psychiatric facility earlier this month and ordered to remain there for 90 days.

Vallow’s counsel in Idaho did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

