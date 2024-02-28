Idaho’s execution of Thomas Creech halted after prison officials can’t find vein

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Idaho’s attempt to execute death row prisoner Thomas Creech, 73, was halted an hour into his scheduled lethal injection after prison officials were unable to establish a vein to insert an IV, according to the Idaho prison system.

Creech’s attempted execution began at 10 a.m. and was called off at 10:58 a.m., according to one of four media witnesses. Creech’s death warrant will expire, prison officials said.

“At approximately 11 a.m., (Idaho Department of Correction) Director (Josh) Tewalt, after consulting with the medical team leader, determined that the medical team could not establish an IV line, rendering the execution unable to proceed.,” the department said in an email. “Mr. Creech will be returned to his cell and witnesses will be escorted out of the facility. As a result, the death warrant will expire. The state will consider next steps.”

Creech is the state’s longest-serving death row prisoner after nearly a half-century of incarceration.

He was convicted of five murders, including three in Idaho, between 1974 and 1981. He was found guilty of the November 1974 shooting deaths of Edward T. Arnold, 34, and John W. Bradford, 40, in Valley County, and later the May 1981 beating death of David D. Jensen, 23, a fellow prisoner in the maximum security prison.

Creech was later convicted of previously killing a man in Oregon, and another in California. He was suspected of several other slayings and, at points, including under oath, said he killed as many as 42 people by the time he was 24 years old. Creech’s attorneys have said that number is grossly exaggerated.

About two dozen anti-capital punishment protesters gathered outside the state prison complex south of Boise Wednesday morning to demonstrate against Creech’s execution.

Tewalt, the prison system’s director since December 2018, was scheduled to speak at a noon news conference.