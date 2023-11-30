This Idaho favorite will open at Boise’s downtown food hall. Two other vendors closed

With more than a dozen food-and-drink vendors in one space, change is bound to happen at The Warehouse Food Hall in downtown Boise.

Two bakery-oriented vendors exited this year — including one recently.

And before 2023 is over, a familiar Mexican restaurant could open.

KB’s, a long-running Idaho mountain-town chain, is targeting a launch the week after Christmas. It will take over the former Gaston’s Bakery spot, according to RoseAnn Haedt, director of public relations for Warehouse Food Hall owner Geronimo Hospitality Group.

A Gem State favorite for decades, KB’s also has a Treasure Valley location at 2794 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. The restaurant cooks up Mission-style burritos (including veggie styles), tacos (regulars love the fish version), enchiladas, quesadillas and salads.

Jordan’s Burrito at KB’s is pork, grilled yams, cheese, your choice of beans, guacamole, jalapeño, cabo sauce and salsa.

But the signature menu item? That’s the Ketchum Burrito: your choice of meat and beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, rice, jalapeño and housemade salsa. “Our customers have told me before that the combination of ingredients feels like paradise in their mouths, ha-ha!” owner Rodolfo Serva bragged to the Statesman in an email in 2020.

The future KB’s currently is hidden behind plastic while construction takes place in the former Gaston’s Bakery spot. Gaston’s exited the Warehouse over the summer, after just over a year, to focus on its main bakery operation at 3651 W. Overland Road, said Zoe Everett, general manager. The Overland bakery is “doing great” and plans to expand in the next couple of years. “We’re looking for a much larger space,” Everett explained via email.

Piedaho also recently closed at The Warehouse after a short stint. It opened in March. Based in Hailey, Piedaho ships prebaked pies. A message to Piedaho was not returned. A new tenant for the spot has not been signed yet, according to Haedt.

The Warehouse’s full lineup includes Anzalone Pizza, Bao Boi, Caffe D’arte, Camp Cocktail Bar, Freshie’s Lobster Co., The Loading Dock, Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, Paddles Up Poke, Waffle Love, Rush Bowls, Totally Toasted and Wok N’ Roll.

Piedaho closed at The Warehouse Food Hall after opening earlier in 2023.