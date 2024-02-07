Idaho Fish and Game goes back to its deer removal strategy

Feb. 7—Idaho Fish and Game officials have started killing deer near Slate Creek in Idaho County, a resumption of last year's effort to reduce the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The agency killed more than 500 deer in and around Slate Creek last winter. About 50 of those animals tested positive for CWD, a deadly ailment that affects deer, elk and moose. The meat from disease-free animals was donated to local food banks and people in need, a protocol that will be repeated this year.

J.J. Teare, supervisor of the agency's Clearwater Region, said it is likely that far fewer deer will be killed during this year's effort. He said it will last about three weeks.

"Our biggest thing is to keep deer densities low in the hot spot and do more sampling to see where we are at with prevalence," he said.

The effort started Monday night. Teare said about 25 deer, a mix of whitetails and muleys, have been removed.

"The weather is nicer (compared to last winter) and the deer are pretty distributed," he said. "The snow level is pretty high, so they are pretty scattered and densities are down (because of last year's effort)."

The agency is partnering with employees of the federal Wildlife Services Agency to shoot the deer. They have been authorized to use bait to lure deer into safe shooting areas and to do the work at night. Much of the work is happening on private land, with the consent of property owners.

Chronic wasting disease was discovered in the Slate Creek Drainage three years ago. It marked the first time the disease had been documented in Idaho. It has since been documented near New Meadows and now has been documented in 32 states and five Canadian provinces.

The disease is spread when infected animals shed malformed proteins known as prions. Scientists believe that most often occurs from nose-to-nose contact between animals. But the prions persist for years on the landscape and can serve as an infection source.

Teare said the agency often uses hunters when it needs to reduce wildlife densities but doing so won't work in this situation.

"This one is strictly a management removal and we are using techniques like baiting and hunting at night," he said. "We can't really do those operations if we have hunters there."

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.